Raiders re-sign Pitchley and bring back Lascenko after a year playing at Latvia home

Everyone Raiders have announced the re-signing of JJ Pitchley for the 2019/20 season and the return of Olegs Lascenko after a year away from the club.

Pitchley, 25, returns for a fourth consecutive season in the gold and blue, but a sixth in total during his career.

He is joined by versatile Lascenko, 21, who returned to his native home of Latvia to play for Liepaja last season.

Pitchley made his debut aged 17 away to Milton Keynes Thunder in September 2011, with his first goal coming a week later in a win over Slough ENL Jets.

Since then he has gone on to make a total of 194 appearances for the Raiders, including 147 league appearances to rank 26th in all time appearances.

He has also found the net 74 times and picked up 61 assists for a total of 135 points as a Raider and said: "It's my hometown team - it's like family and I wouldn't have it any other way.

"Being in the new National Neague, it will be a taste of the old-school EPL days that I missed out on the last time the Raiders were in the league.

"It will definitely be a challenge but it's one I know as a club and a team we are ready to step up to.

"This is the next chapter in the Raiders history books and I'm glad to be on board again."

The former supporters' player of the year made 47 appearances last term, scoring 17 goals and eight assists for 25 points.

He will be joined on the roster by Lascenko who spent last term with his home-town town where he made 23 appearances scoring one goal and one assist as they finished fifth in the league.

The former Romford junior has a permanent place in Raiders history having scored their first goal at the new Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

"I'm very excited to come back to the club at which I started my career in England as a junior," he said. "I hope this year will help me gain more experience and progress as a player.

"Last season wasn't as great as I wanted it to be, but not everything is perfect, there were still many positive things that I have learnt.

"The main thing is that I moved back to defence, which was a big decision for me."

The duo join Aaron Connolly, Dan Scott, Jake Sylvester and Ollie Baldock on the roster.