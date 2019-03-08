Search

Raiders bring in Guildford netminder Stoodley

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 July 2019

Raiders junior coach Ben Pitchley (pic John Scott)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have moved to bring in netminder Jacob Stoodley from Guildford Phoenix to be part of a goalie tandem with Thomas Adams.

The 21-year-old has been on the club's radar for a while and after attending the last trial session, head coach Ben Pitchley acted quickly to secure his services for the 2019/20 National League South One season.

And the experienced coach is pleased to bring in the youngster but was keen to thank Phoenix coach Andrew Hemmings.

"First and foremost I'd like to thank the Guildford Phoenix organisation for allowing us to speak with Jacob, as I know coach Hemmings had him in his plans for their NIHL2 roster this year," Pitchley said.

"Jacob is a big presence in the net, and after the way he played against us in both games last season, he deserves a chance to play at the next level here in Romford.

"He's still only 21; so again, it's another player that fits into our development model, within the club."

The former Solent Devils shot-stopper, who made 25 appearances for Phoenix last season, is also pleased to be handed the opportunity to play at a higher level.

"I'm excited to take this new opportunity with a new team," Stoodley said.

"The Raiders had a strong season last year and I hope I am able to contribute straight away, to continue progression into the new league.

"The coaching staff have put together a strong team that will be able to be competitive and pressure the top teams to compete.

"I look forward to a strong first season with the Raiders and push for some silverware."

That completes the Raiders netminders but they still have a few more signings to announce before the roster is complete including two new imports.

