Raiders add former GB under-20s netminder Ethan James

PUBLISHED: 13:05 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 11 December 2019

Ethan James playing for England when he was with Romford under-12s

Ethan James playing for England when he was with Romford under-12s

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the signing of former Great Britain youngster Ethan James to bolster their options in-between the pipes.

The 20-year-old joins after injuries to both Brad Windebank and Greg Blais while starting goalie Michael Gray has been suffering with a knock in recent weeks.

The young shot-stopper will add depth and hope to rival Gray for his starting spot in the line-up after joining from Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League team Essa Stallions.

And James revealed it's nice to be back where he calls 'home' in Romford for the rest of the campaign.

"Romford has always been home no matter where I've played, and watching the Raiders play when I was young, and being a Raider myself now, that's one box ticked," the 20-year-old said.

"I always give my all when I step on the ice and hope I can make a positive contribution to Romford's second half of the season."

The former Romford junior has spent the last four season with the Stallions across the pond, backstopping them to championships in each of the past two seasons.

James also had one other season in Canada, playing in 2015/16 for Coldwater Falcons in Greater Metro Hockey League.

He has represented Great Britain at three Junior World Championships representing the under 18s in 2015/16 and the following season.

Not forgetting bagging a bronze medal with the under 20s in the 2017/18 season.

"My time in Canada has definitely helped improve my game both mentally and psychically.

"Being able to work with different coaches has given me new tools in how I approach my game and has enabled me to adapt to different playing situations."

The former Okanagan Academy youngster is now excited about the challenge of playing in the new-look National League.

"It will be a good challenge and you grow as a player and person when you over come the challenges put in front of you.

"I'm looking forward to playing some great hockey against some good players."

