Raiders announce import forward duo of Marcillis and Krakauskas

Raiders junior coach Ben Pitchley (pic John Scott) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the signings of two young import forwards in the form of Jan Marcillis and Villius Kraskauskas ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Czech native Marcillis joins the gold and blue outfit after impressing coach Ben Pitchley during the club's trials earlier this month.

The 22-year-old who has played in Czech Republic, America and Sweden contacted the club and even flew in for the trials.

"I'm glad to be part of the Raiders, after the try out session it was great to be offered a spot on the roster," Marcillis said.

"Everything has been so positive and that's mean so much for me. I can't wait until the season starts.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the fans and people around the club.

"I promise I'm gonna do everything for this team to be successful this coming season."

Also joining him on the roster is 23-year-old Lithuanian Krakauskas, who comes with a strong recommendation from his friend and Raiders defenceman Oleg Lascenko.

The youngster has been skating with the Raiders for the last couple of summers, whilst playing rec hockey.

He has international experience through Lithuania's under-18s and under-20s age groups and is pleased to be back playing hockey again.

"I am very happy and excited to get back into hockey after a break.

"I've been training with Raiders first team during the past couple of summers, and it's a great level of hockey in a new fresh ice rink.

"I didn't really get a chance to get to know my new team-mates personally yet, but from what I saw we have a pretty strong team.

"I can't wait to start a new season, I have been training hard and I am ready to play."

Coach Pitchley is pleased with his two final signings and is looking forward to the start of September.

"We're going with two forwards this season, as it makes things easier on the bench, and these guys fit our development ethos perfectly.

"Now that the team is all finalised, I cannot wait for the season to start, as I'm excited to see where we will fit in the mix of the new NIHL1 league.

"We have recruited well, and stuck to the development ethos, that is so rooted in the junior club.

"Still lots of youth in the team, and that is only a good thing, as we are a stepping stone for the National league Raiders, so it means these guys are wanting to make an impression."