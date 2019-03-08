Raiders bolster attack with signings of Czech forwards Malinsky and Sladkovsky

Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton has moved to bolster his attacking options with the signings of young Czech duo Marek Malinsky and Lukas Sladkovsky ahead of the new season.

Malinsky, 22, joins the gold and blue from Swedish Division One outfit Kalix HC where he spent last season.

The forward made 27 appearances, finding the net once and also got seven assists for a total of eight points.

He has also spent a number of years playing in his native country of Czech Republic as well as in Canada and the United States of America.

But he is now excited about his next adventure of playing in England after revealing he has watched a few games on the internet.

"I have seen a couple of Raiders games on YouTube and I've heard about the hockey from a few friends," Malinsky said. "I saw Cardiff Devils when they played against Mountfield HK as well, I think each team will play aggressive hockey.

"I've heard about UK hockey and that every year it's getting better, so that's why I started being interested.

"I wanted to play for Raiders because I think it's a great organisation, they have a nice new complex and when I was texting with coach Easton about the new season it sounded pretty good.

"Raiders have ambitions to be better and a successful team so that's what I liked about it."

Joining him on the roster is 23-year-old Sladkovsky, who has played in the Czech Republic, Germany, America and also Canada where he played alongside Malinsky for the North Shore Knights.

"It was the first thing coach Easton told me - that there is just two overseas players allowed on the team," he said.

"I'm very happy the other player is Marek because he is one of my best friends and a very good hockey player so we can build good chemistry on the ice and off the ice.

"We met two seasons ago and we became really good friends right away.

"I'm ready for an important role and help the team as much as I can.

"The reason I made the decision to play for the Raiders was Marek, he told me about the league and that the team was looking for another import."