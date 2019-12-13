Raider bolster defence with Fuller signing ahead of Pirates and Phantoms clashes

Everyone Active Raiders have bolstered their squad even further with the signature of defenceman Dan Fuller ahead of their National League clashes with Hull Pirates and Peterborough Phantoms this weekend.

The 26-year-old Fuller joins the Romford-based club from Scottish National League outfit Aberdeen Lynx where he has been playing this season.

Fuller has spent many years playing in North America after spending his junior career at the likes of Streatham and Guildford up until under-16s.

The defenceman will go straight into the line-up as Raiders welcome Jason Hewitt's Pirates to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm).

Sean Easton's men will then make the trip to Peterborough the following night for their second match of the weekend.

Fuller joins goalie Ethan James as new additions for the weekend as the team look to end a four-game losing streak and he also joins with plenty of pedigree.

In the 2010/11 season he joined the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada.

The following season he played for the California Titans in the NAPHL before joining Palm Beach Hawks for two seasons.

Fuller then studied and played for Aurora University and Missouri State University until the end of the 2017/18 season.

He then took a break from the sport for a season before deciding to lace the skates up once again with the Lynx this term.

The blueliner will now be hoping to make his mark in the Raiders jersey and captain Aaron Connolly believes it may be a good thing to be coming up against two of the top teams in the National League as they look to end a bad run of results.

"I think it could be a good thing for us as we seem to do a bit better against the top two or three teams," said Connolly.

"I think that comes back to mindset. We know we're in for a tough game and that normally gets the best out of us.

"Hopefully we can claw back some of the points we lost last weekend with a four-point weekend."

Raiders currently sit eighth in the league table, level on points witth ninth place Milton Keynes Lightning.

They're now five points behind Bracknell Bees in seventh as they push for a play-off place.