Raiders reveal four more signings for National League Division One

Joe Allen will be back in a Raiders jersey next season Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have added another four players to the roster ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Stevie Dunnage in action for the Raiders back in 2015 (pic: John Scott) Stevie Dunnage in action for the Raiders back in 2015 (pic: John Scott)

Coach Ben Pitchley has moved to bring in speedy forward Joe Allen, defenceman Craig Ellis and has re-signed both Steve Dunnage and Tom Adams.

Forward Allen returns to the gold and blue from rivals Invicta Dynamos after one season at the Kent club.

The 29-year-old has spent majority of his career across the water in Streatham but is excited to be back.

"I'm looking forward to being back in the gold and blue jersey once again," Allen said.

"I spent most of my junior days in Romford and being coached by Ben is going to be great as he always pushes his players.

"The fans are always supportive and loud, so it's going to be a good exciting season with the dynamics of the league changing.

"We're going to have a strong hard working team, which is how Romford fans like it, and I'm really looking forward to giving it my all every shift for team and get some good results this coning season."

Defenceman Ellis joins from Peterborough Phantoms after spending the last three seasons at the club.

The 17-year-old is also excited to working under Pitchley again after previously playing under the coach at Slough juniors.

"I am excited to be playing in Romford, and I know a few of the guys through conference, it's also going to be good to be playing for a club that Ben is coaching again."

Returning to the roster is former Romford junior Dunnage for a second season in the gold and blue.

The 24-year-old originally made his Raiders debut during the 2014/15 season before stepping away from the sport for a few years.

"I am over the moon to be back in Romford," Dunnage said

"I'm looking forward to making the step up and taking on the new challenge."

Adams is also back inbetween the pipes after joining mid-way through last season from Haringey.

"I'm really happy to be signing again as it's a club I enjoy playing for.

"Obviously as we are stepping up a league that means I'm gonna work hard to get myself to be the best I can be between the sticks over the summer to help the team as much as I can."