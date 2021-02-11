‘You wear it well’: Rod Stewart's son Liam dons Raiders shirt

Published: 7:00 PM February 11, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders have moved quickly to capture the signature of forward Liam Stewart ahead of the 2021 NIHL Spring Cup.

The 26-year-old, who is the son of rock star Rod Stewart, has agreed to join head coach Sean Easton’s men ahead of the competition as the team he had signed for originally, Milton Keynes Lightning, are not taking part.

Stewart played in the November streaming series with the Lightning and faced both Sheffield Steeldogs and Swindon Wildcats previously.

"I’m super excited to be joining the Raiders and get the chance to just be on the ice again especially during these times," Stewart admitted. "Hopefully I’m not too rusty.

"I’m excited for the fans all around the UK to be able to enjoy these games over the weekend and see some of their players playing again.

"Hopefully this is a good sign for the future of a possible season come next September."

In the past he iced for the Spokane Chiefs for four consecutive seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) before icing for both the Quad City Mallards and Alaska Aces in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

He then made the switch over to his dad's native country of England where he played for both Coventry Blaze and Guildford Flames in the Elite League while also playing for Great Britain as they won a gold medal at the World Championship at the end of the 2016/17 season.

There was a move to New Zealand to play for Sky City Stampede before returning to the UK last season to play for the Lightning where he became a fans' favourite - icing 35 times, notching 37 times and picking up 21 assists, for a total of 58 points.

"As for joining the raiders it has worked out perfect as I’m only living 40 minutes away, so it was a no brainer once I messaged the coach and luckily he gave me the opportunity to play."

Easton added: “Having witnessed first hand what Liam did to the Raiders last season, it will be great to have him in a Raiders jersey for a short period of time.

“He’s a fast skater on and off the puck and a constant scoring threat.”

Stewart joins both Zach Sullivan and Ben Solders as the club's new signings ahead of the cup series.