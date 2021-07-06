New Raiders defenceman Tom Relf excited to join hard-working team

Published: 7:00 PM July 6, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders have snapped up defenceman Tom Relf from Sheffield Steeldogs ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The 23-year-old has spent the last four seasons playing up north while studying at university but has moved back down south.

And the former Bracknell junior is ‘excited’ about joining the team that he has always described as hard working.

“I’m excited to be joining the Raiders this year,” Relf said.

“Playing against them in the past was never an easy game and you know you’d be going into a battle, and after a few training sessions with everyone you can tell why.

Tom Relf in action for Sheffield Steeldogs against the Raiders - Credit: Kev Lamb

“Sean Easton is a great coach and everyone within the locker room is very tight and will run through walls for each other.”

Relf joined the Steeldogs in 2016 when he began his studies at Sheffield Hallam University, having already been a regular for the Bracknell Bees in the now defunct English Premier League.

He played three seasons in Sheffield before splitting his fourth campaign between the Steeldogs and NIHL North One side Sutton Sting.

The defenceman then stepped back up for the 2020-21 season that never was due to the coronavirus pandemic, but did feature in the NIHL Spring Cup, where the Steeldogs were crowned champions.

It was then a switch over to Slough Jets for the NIHL One South series as they returned to the ice behind closed doors.

Tom Relf in action for Sheffield Steeldogs against the Raiders - Credit: Kev Lamb

But now the youngster is determined to help the Romford-based side be as competitive as possible in the National League.

"I’m really excited to see us as a competitive team this year and I think we can build on the solid foundations already in place," he added.

"I’m coming in with my own expectations to be a player who can be relied upon defensively and help this team win games.

"I’m looking forward to meeting and hearing the loud fans that the Raiders have had over the last few years."

Relf joins the likes of Erik Piatak, Aaron Connolly, Brandon Ayliffe, Jacob Ranson, Jake Sylvester, Ollie Baldock, Dan Scott, Jack Cooper, Ethan James and Brad Windebank on the roster for the new season.