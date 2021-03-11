Raiders bring in Edward Knaggs to bolster defence for NIHL Spring Cup

Published: 7:00 PM March 11, 2021

Edwards Knaggs in action for Bracknell Bees against Raiders last season at the Hive - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders will boost their squad with the addition of defenceman Edward Knaggs for the remaining NIHL Spring Cup games.

The 22-year-old was due to re-join Milton Keynes Lightning this season and featured in the November Streaming Series for the side but will now join Sean Easton’s side to replace the injured Dan Scott on the blue line.

The former Great Britain youngster iced for the Bracknell Bees the last two seasons and impressed during his stint at Berkshire.

Prior to that he played for Peterborough Phantoms, Lightning and Milton Keynes Thunder while also stepping up to the Elite League for four games in a Coventry Blaze jersey.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Raiders for the Spring Cup, I can’t wait to get on the ice and contribute to winning some hockey games,” Knaggs said.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity Sean Easton and the Raiders have given me to play hockey again in these tough times.”

Knaggs will make his debut against his former club Bracknell Bees this evening (7.45pm) before then taking to the ice home and away against Swindon Wildcats as the Raiders still search for their first win of the Spring Cup mini-series.

Edward Knaggs in action for Bracknell Bees against Raiders at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre last season - Credit: Kevin Lamb

They’ve currently played five and lost all of them but have been without defenceman Dan Scott since the opening weekend when he was injured in the back-to-back games against Telford Tigers.

Knaggs will now come in to fill the void on the blue line and restore the squad to four lines of forwards and defence – meaning a total of 22 players, with assistant coach Anthony Leone also registered to play if needed.

Raiders have seven matches left, including three this weekend, as they bid to start turning their fortunes around.