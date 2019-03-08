Raiders recruit defenceman Connolly as they bring back forward Novak for new term

New London Raiders defenceman Ross Connolly in action against Oxford (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the signing of defenceman Ross Connolly and return of forward Blahoslav Novak ahead of the new season.

Raiders forward Blaho Novak (pic John Scott) Raiders forward Blaho Novak (pic John Scott)

Scottish defenceman Connolly, 20, returns for his second stint in the gold and blue jersey after two seasons away from the club and rejoins after stints with Casper Coyotes, Invicta Dynamos and Whitley Warriors.

And the youngster is excited to be back playing for the Raiders - despite only having a short stint at the club during the 2016/17 campaign.

"I'm excited to be back playing for a great bunch of fans," Connolly said.

"I decided to come back because I enjoyed it the last time I was here and to compete for silverware in the new league, which I think we can do."

The former Solway Sharks man is excited about the new challenge of playing in the National League next season.

"I think the challenge will be a good one, getting to play against quality opposition week in week out as well," he added.

Slovakian native Novak joins Connolly on the roster as the forward returns for a second season with the Romford-based club.

The 26-year-old made 42 appearances in all competitions last season, where he found the net 17 times and added a further 22 assists for 39 points.

The centreman is honoured to be back in the gold and blue jersey once again after throughly enjoying his first campaign at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

"I'm grateful to be back in a Raiders shirt for next season," the former HC Topolcany man said.

"It was an honour to be part of this club, which is run by great people. The fans are amazingly loud, travelling with us to even the furtherst away games and there is going to be much more travelling next year, to see the best teams in English hockey compete in one league."

The former Chelmsford junior missed the last three league fixtures and their two play-off ties against Bracknell Bees due to suspension.

And Novak feels as though as he has a lot more to give after missing the end of the campaign and is keen to do so this term.

"For me personally, last season didn't finish the way I wanted, I have a lot to give back and I'm really looking forward to give my best this season," he added.