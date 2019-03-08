Raiders re-sign defenceman Barry and forward Webster ahead of the new campaign

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the re-signings of defenceman Sean Barry and forward Mason Webster ahead of the 2019/20 National League campaign.

Barry, 25, returns for his third consecutive season in the gold and blue after playing a big role on the blue line last term.

The former Chelmsford Chieftains man made 45 appearances last season, finding the net three times and adding 15 assists for a total of 18 points.

And the defenceman is excited about returning for the new term and feels they can push on from last season's mid-table finish in Division One South.

"I'm very excited to be back in the gold and blue and to be playing in front of the best fans,"said Barry.

"When coach Sean Easton told me about the new league set-up, I knew I wanted to stay at the Raiders as I think we can surprise a few teams again this upcoming season."

Barry, who won the league title with Essex rivals Chieftains four times, feels if the Romford-based can become more consistent then they will be challenging for honours.

"I'm hoping as a team we can just be more consistent as that's what we lacked last season," he added.

"But I'm sure everyone will be on the same page come September and we will want to win some silverware."

Forward Webster is back for a second season in a row after an injury-hit campaign at the Romford-based outfit.

The former Invicta Dynamos winger iced 24 times, scoring six goals and playing a part in 12 others for a total of 18 points while also amassing 100 penalty minutes.

That takes his total up to 58 points across three different spells with Raiders and Webster will be hoping to stay injury free this season.

Webster broke his fibula following a fight with then Streatham defenceman Leigh Jamieson in their first league match of the season on September 16 and the injury ended up ruling him out until just after the Christmas break.

The duo join fellow returnees Aaron Connolly, Dan Scott, Jake Sylvester, Ollie Baldock, JJ Pitchley and Olegs Lascenko on the 2019/20 Raiders roster.