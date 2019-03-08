Raiders re-sign fan favourite Ayliffe and the long-serving Cooper ahead of new season

Brandon Ayliffe in action against Bracknell (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the re-signing of supporters player of the year Brandon Ayliffe and long-serving defenceman Jack Cooper as they continue to build for life in the new National League.

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper made his 100th consecutive appearance on Sunday (Pic: John Scott) Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper made his 100th consecutive appearance on Sunday (Pic: John Scott)

Forward Ayliffe returns for a third season with his boyhood club after winning back-to-back supporters player of the year awards.

The 20-year-old iced 48 times last season, picking up 12 goals and 20 assists for a total of 32 points.

The former Chelmsford Chieftains winger now takes his tally up to 52 points thanks to 21 goals and 31 assists during his time in the gold and blue.

"I'm pleased to be back in the gold and blue again," Ayliffe said.

"From playing in the junior development program to now playing for my childhood club is just amazing.

"It's a great fan base and just an all round great club to be part of."

The former England under-19 is excited about the new challenge of playing in the National League.

"Who don't love a new challenge especially when there is more teams in the league now, with a new club coming into the league as well.

"It will be interesting this season and I just can't wait for it to start."

Defenceman Cooper returns for his sixth season in the gold and blue as he becomes one of the longest-serving members of the roster.

The 22-year-old made 48 appearances last season, failing to find the net, but playing a part in six goals for a total of six points.

The stay-at-home defenceman now has a total of two goals and 30 assists for a total of 32 points during his time at the club.

"I'm delighted to be able to put the Raiders jersey on for another year, this is the club where I grew up and has become my home," Cooper said.

"I'm very excited to see what this new league brings; it will be a good new challenge for us as a team and I.

"I believe it's going to be a tough year as there are teams and players we haven't played against yet which is going to be exciting.

"I think we will do alright this year, we had a bad year last year with all the injuries we had so hopefully we don't have any major ones this year."