Raiders unveil shirts for the upcoming season

PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 June 2019

Raiders unveil new white jersey for the 2019/20 season (Pic: Paul Windebank)

Raiders unveil new white jersey for the 2019/20 season (Pic: Paul Windebank)

Everyone Active Raiders have revealed the new shirt designs for the upcoming 2019/2020 season in the brand new National League.

Raiders unveil new navy jersey for the 2019/20 season (Pic: Paul Windebank)Raiders unveil new navy jersey for the 2019/20 season (Pic: Paul Windebank)

The Romford-based outfit have decided to opt for three jerseys for the season with the traditional white, a traditional navy blue, and a new addition of a gold kit.

They've also opted to wear navy helmets for the upcoming campaign in order to match with all three kits designs.

The shirts, which are made by King Pin Designs, are all available through an own and loan.

However this season the own and loan shirts will be unique to the "own and loan" sponsor.

Raiders unveil new gold jersey for the 2019/20 season (Pic: Paul Windebank)Raiders unveil new gold jersey for the 2019/20 season (Pic: Paul Windebank)

That means that replica shirts will have some not-so-subtle differences.

A club statement said: "The player own and loan shirts this season are to be of a far superior embroidered detailing design.

"In all previous Raiders seasons shirts have been custom printed these shirts will be a combination of dye sublimation for the background colours and designs but the Raiders logo, player name and numbers and some other detailing will be embroidered in place giving a far more robust, quality feel.

"In addition the player's signature will be permanently printed on the shirt."

Costs for all own and loan match shirts this season will be £250 each.

"As with previous seasons your sponsorship will be listed in the match night magazine and on the Raiders website.

"We will of course continue with the sponsor announcements on each match night and will be increasing the exposure of your valued sponsorship on our Facebook and Twitter platforms.

"We will be offering dates during this season for on ice photos with your player in the shirt and those who wish to repeat this at the hand over at the awards evening are very welcome to request that at the time."

Most Read

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

East London residents invited for free lung health MOT

Prof Sam Janes, professor of respiratory medicine at UCLH and chief investigator of the SUMMIT Study that is inviting east London residents to take part in a large scale lung cancer screening.

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

