Spring Cup: Raiders 2 Sheffield 7

Published: 7:32 PM February 28, 2021

Defenceman Callum Wells netted for Raiders in their home loss to Sheffield - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders were put to the sword once again by Sheffield's GB stars in the Spring Cup on Sunday.

Beaten 7-3 in Yorkshire on Saturday night, Raiders were unable to capitalise on an early powerplay chance when Nathan Salem was binned for slashing at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

And they fell behind in the sixth minute as Brady Doxey opened the scoring, assisted by Stanislav Lascek.

The visitors killed off a tripping penalty against Tim Smith before doubling their lead through Jonathan Phillips, assisted by his fellow Great Britain internationals Ben O'Connor and Liam Kirk.

But Raiders, without experienced defenceman Dan Scott, survived a shorthanded spell towards the end of the first period when Jack Cooper was binned for cross-checking to avoid any further damage to the scoreline, having been outshot 18-9 in the first 20 minutes.

The second period was only 42 seconds old when Kirk - a draft pick of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes - made it 3-0 and he then combined with Phillips to set up O'Connor for the fourth a minute later.

Nathan Ripley was binned for goalie interference, but Raiders could not make their extra man count and then had to kill off a roughing minor against Ross Connolly around the midway mark.

A hooking penalty against Alex Graham was successfully navigated by the visitors, but Raiders got themselves on the board in the final minute of the period through young defenceman Callum Wells.

Liam Kirk restored the four-goal margin just 12 seconds later, though, and tempers boiled over at the buzzer.

Phillips made it 6-1, just over five minutes into the final period, and Sheffield replaced starting goalie Dmitri Zimozdra with Miles Finney at the same time.

Tommy Huggett hit back for the home side, assisted by Ashley Jackson, but when Raiders captain Aaron Connolly was called for hooking, Steeldogs converted their powerplay chance through Jason Hewitt.

Finney made late saves from Erik Piatak and Ayliffe to deny Raiders any further consolation as they notched up a fourth successive defeat in their shortened season.

Scorers, Raiders: Callum Wells 1, Tommy Huggett 1, Brandon Ayliffe 0+1, Ashley Jackson 0+1.

Steeldogs: Liam Kirk 2+3, Jonathan Phillips 2+2, Ben O'Connor 1+2, Brady Doxey 1, Jason Hewitt 1, Nathan Salem 0+3, Lewis Bell 0+1, Stanislav Lascek 0+1, Jonathan Kirk 0+1.

Shots on goal: Ethan James (R) 18-17-17=52-7; Dmitriz Zimozdra (S, 45.19) 9-6-2=17-1, Miles Finney (S, 14.41) 8-1.

Penalty minutes: Raiders 6 Steeldogs 8.