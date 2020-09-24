Raiders season looking very unlikely with new guidelines

Raiders celebrate a goal during the 2019/20 season (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders’ season is now looking very unlikely after latest announcements from the government have a huge impact on the return to play plans for ice hockey in England.

Raiders after what proved to be their last home fixture of the season (Pic: John Scott) Raiders after what proved to be their last home fixture of the season (Pic: John Scott)

Prime minister Boris Johnson outlined a range of new restrictions for the country, including confirmation that plans to allow fans to return to sport from October 1 would not go ahead.

The plans had been placed under review earlier this month after a rise in coronavirus cases but the UK’s Covid-19 alert level has since moved to four, meaning transmission is “high or rising exponentially”.

The prime minister also said restrictions are likely to remain in place for the next six months.

At a meeting on Tuesday, sports governing bodies – including those from football, rugby, cricket, Formula 1 and horse racing – were told to prepare for no spectators throughout the winter.

Officials from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) told the meeting, which was attended by culture secretary Oliver Dowden, that the ban on fans will be kept under review.

The other primary change is that adults need to adhere to the rule of six if playing a team sport indoors, which means Sean Easton’s National League team will not even be able to run full training sessions, let alone fulfil any fixtures. This will also relate to the Romford Junior Raiders, who play in National League Division One South, if crowds are not expected at indoors sports for a further six months.

A statement from the English Ice Hockey Association read: “Going to the gym and fitness classes will be allowed for over six people so long as there is no interaction or mingling between different groups of six.

“Outdoor sports and activities played formally under approved guidance can carry on. All organised activities for children – including indoor team sports – will continue to be exempt from the rule of six.”

The juniors are expected to continue training while the two men’s teams may now be forced off the ice once again.

Further details will be revealed by the EIHA.