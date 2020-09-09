Search

Advanced search

Raiders season in jeopardy after Planet Ice statement

PUBLISHED: 13:22 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 09 September 2020

Raiders celebrate a goal during the 2019/20 season (pic John Scott)

Raiders celebrate a goal during the 2019/20 season (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders season is now in potential jeopardy after Planet Ice revealed they have taken the decision that senior ice hockey will not commence in any of their rinks until the 1st January 2021, at the earliest.

Planet Ice currently run the rinks that Basingstoke Bison, Leeds Chiefs, Milton Keynes Lightning, and Peterborough Phantoms play out of, which prevents half of the teams in the National League from being allowed to play.

You may also want to watch:

They have taken this decision due to the uncertainty surrounding capacity of rinks and the potential future disruption caused by local restrictions.

Equally, it is not clear what the consequences of a team member or members testing positive for COVID-19 would have on fixtures.

Whether they can propose a season from January onwards will now be the target for most clubs unless a competition can be formed with the teams that play out of other rinks including Sean Easton’s Raiders side.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster enjoy success throughout the club’s latest fixtures

L Pickering in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Raiders season in jeopardy after Planet Ice statement

Raiders celebrate a goal during the 2019/20 season (pic John Scott)

Wilkinson inspires late Leyton Orient win over Brighton

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

West Ham boss Beard says Tottenham draw was a fair result

West Ham United's Cho So-hyun (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham battle for a header during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

Maldon man given five-year restraining order for Romford workplace stalking

A man has been given a restraining order at Barkingside Magistrates' Court after he admitted stalking and harassing a woman at his Romford workplace. Picture: Ken Mears