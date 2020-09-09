Raiders season in jeopardy after Planet Ice statement
PUBLISHED: 13:22 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 09 September 2020
Archant
Everyone Active Raiders season is now in potential jeopardy after Planet Ice revealed they have taken the decision that senior ice hockey will not commence in any of their rinks until the 1st January 2021, at the earliest.
Planet Ice currently run the rinks that Basingstoke Bison, Leeds Chiefs, Milton Keynes Lightning, and Peterborough Phantoms play out of, which prevents half of the teams in the National League from being allowed to play.
They have taken this decision due to the uncertainty surrounding capacity of rinks and the potential future disruption caused by local restrictions.
Equally, it is not clear what the consequences of a team member or members testing positive for COVID-19 would have on fixtures.
Whether they can propose a season from January onwards will now be the target for most clubs unless a competition can be formed with the teams that play out of other rinks including Sean Easton’s Raiders side.
