Raiders coach Easton has set a point target for his squad

Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton set his side a minimal target ahead of last weekend that he wants them to stick to as they face two tough tests this weekend.

Easton's young side travel to title hopefuls Swindon Wildcats on Saturday before returning home to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night for a clash with Basingstoke Bison (5.15pm).

They currently sit in the eighth and final play-off place but are only two points ahead of Bracknell Bees.

"We set a target of 15 points from 15 games remaining ahead of last weekend, that should see us in the play-offs," Easton said.

"Swindon away is a tough place to go, but they had a pointless weekend last week so I'm hoping we can kick them while they're down and take a point or two.

"We tend to go to these places and have too much respect for them, we need to take the game to them like we do at home."

Raiders should be determined to get one back on Basingstoke on Sunday after falling to a 4-3 overtime defeat last weekend having led 3-0.

Coach Easton has insisted it doesn't matter who they face at home, they should be expecting to pick up a win in front of their own fans, adding: "Basingstoke at home, regardless who we have at home we can and should win our home games."

Raiders will be hoping to welcome a few faces back into the line-up for the weekend with defenceman Jack Cooper set to return while Dan Scott could also be in contention following an injury which has seen him miss out the last few weeks.

Fellow blueliner Callum Wells could miss out on the trip to Swindon due to picking up a match penalty last weekend in Basingstoke.