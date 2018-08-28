Raiders captain Roberts expecting tough start to 2019

Captain Sam Roberts (pic John Scott) Archant

Captain Sam Roberts is expecting a really tough double header to start 2019 for Everyone Active Raiders in National League Division Two, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Romford-based club will travel to Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday before returning to home ice to face Solent Devils at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night.

“They’re both tough teams, so we have to turn up both nights and get things rolling in Oxford against Bristol, and then bring that momentum home for Sunday,” said the 30-year-old Roberts.

Raiders suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat when they come up against the Pitbulls earlier this season on home ice.

And the former Haringey Huskies forward is now determined to get one back on Richie Hargreaves’ side.

“It was a tough loss to Bristol at home when we played them, we just let it slip in the third period, and their experienced guys took over and took the win,” he added.

“It’s definitely two points we want to get back.”

Roberts did heap praise on the Pitbulls squad which includes players with lots of experience in Hargreaves, Michael Hargreaves and Steve Osman.

“They’re a good team with a few great players, but we were definitely the better team last time we played against them.” he said. “It was just stupid mistakes late in the third that cost us.”

Roberts also played down the Devils side after losing 8-5 in Gosport earlier this campaign – despite having a depleted line-up for the clash.

“I’ve always thought Gosport was a really strong team, but when we played in their barn they were nothing more than us, so with a few extra skaters I’d love to turn them over at our home ice,” he added.

“It would definitely be a good start to 2019 with a four-point weekend and I’m sure everyone else will want that too.”

Raiders last played on December 22 when they lost 4-3 to Guildford Phoenix after penalty shots and Roberts insists the break probably hasn’t been good for the team.

“I’m not sure if the time off is going to benefit us, but we will be ready to play and get going in the second half of our already great start to the season. Roll on 2019,” he said.