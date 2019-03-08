Raiders captain Roberts full of praise for young squad as debut season ends on a high

Everyone Active Raiders face the camera after ending their debut National League Division Two season with a win at Oxford Archant

Everyone Active Raiders captain Sam Roberts says the new-look team had a great debut season in National League Division Two.

The Raiders finished the season in seventh but capped off the season with a ‘big’ 5-3 win over title challengers Oxford City Stars in their final match at Oxpens Road.

And the 30-year-old forward was keen to heap praise on the young squad and thank everyone involved.

“It has been a great season with some games I’d like to have taken points from, but what’s done is done and I think overall we’ve done amazingly well as a team in their first season with so many youngsters that stood on their heads,” he said.

“We have had a good laugh throughout and played some wicked hockey, so as a whole I’m a proud captain and couldn’t have asked for more from the boys.

“It’s been a pleasure to lead such a young side and I hope they feel the same about me. A few of them need to mature and follow instructions but that will come in time but as a captain I’ve definitely enjoyed it.”

The former Haringey winger also lauded coach Ben Pitchley for his impact on the squad this term.

“Ben has been an unreal coach and guided us all season so thanks for his time and efforts and as always the fans that travel to home and away games – they are unreal as always,” he added.

Brandon Webster scored twice in the win over the City Stars with Samuel Austin, George Gell and Ewan Hill also on target, as man of the match Brad Windebank made 47 saves.

“It’s a big win to end the season and finish on a great team performance,” Roberts added.

“We all know we can play like that and it showed against a tough, strong, well-developed Oxford side.

“It felt like the old Romford with just a team of heart and we all played for each other and put in the work and we got the win.”

Roberts wanted to give special mention to 16-year-old netminder Windebank for his performance, adding: “Brad has been consistent all year, he is one solid goalie, and a pleasure to have on the team.

“He is unreal in goal and only getting better and just when you think ‘Oh God, they’re going to score here’ he gloves it straight out the air to make another amazing save.”