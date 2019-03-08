Captain Roberts is excited about the 'massive step up' for Romford Junior Raiders

Romford Junior Raiders captain Sam Roberts insisted it's a 'massive step-up' for the club as they play in the National League Division One South this season.

The club's second team competed in the league below last season, but following the sport's decision to restructure during the summer they opted to move up a division where they will come up against the likes of Streatham, Invicta Dynamos and Chelmsford Chieftains.

And forward Roberts knows it will be a tough challenge, but one he is hoping pans out for his side.

"It's a massive step for the club and hopefully a good one for us all," the 30-year-old said.

"The youngsters are all very skilled, fast and the jump up will definitely benefit a lot of them and give them the experience they need as well. It will be a massive learning curve for us all."

The former Haringey winger is excited for the season himself and is hoping the new additions can slot right in.

The club moved to bring in a number of new faces including netminder Jacob Stoodley, defencemen Craig Ellis and Donald Campbell, as well as forwards Joe Allen, Ross Cowan, and Elliott Davies and imports Jan Marcilis and Vilius Krakauskas.

"I'm excited to get the season going, the long summer is now over, and I'm fit, ready and eager to get back on the ice," added Roberts.

"We have a fair few new faces and some great additions to the squad, who are all looking sharp and raring to go as well."

However, the Raiders are under no illusions and know it will be a tough test for them this campaign as they face bigger-name clubs and players.

"I'm sure it's going to be super tough and there is some really strong teams this year but we love a challenge and are up for playing against the big clubs," he said.

"It's nice to have rivalries and some of the teams this year most of the guys haven't played, so it will be exciting for everyone I'm sure."

The captain did reveal they haven't set any targets yet and will just see how the games go at first.

"No targets as of yet, but we will have a meeting and I'm sure we'll set some in the coming weeks," he added. "Hopefully then we can meet them come the end of the season."