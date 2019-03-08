Raiders captain Roberts says they owe their coach a better performance at Lee Valley

Raiders captain Sam Roberts rushes up the ice against Cardiff Fire (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders 2 captain Sam Roberts says they owe head coach Ben Pitchley when they take on London rivals Lee Valley Lions this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders make the short trip to the Lee Valley Ice Centre on Sunday (5.30pm) as they look to bounce back to winning ways after falling to a 7-2 defeat against Bracknell Hornets last weekend.

And the 29-year-old says the squad are better than their performance in their final home match of the 2018/19 season.

“It’s a must win, we owe it to Ben if anyone he doesn’t deserve to watch his team come out and play like we did over the weekend.

“If we can’t do that then it’s just going to be a disappointing end to a great season.

“I’m sure with a few words at training and before the game at weekend we can do that.

“I’ll be getting them all bouncing and ready to play.”

The former Haringey Huskies forward felt his side’s efforts were not up to scratch in their heavy defeat to the Hornets.

“We’re disappointed with the effort that should have been there and wasn’t,” he said.

“Especially for our last home game we should have at least tried to give something back to the fans for their efforts of coming to support us week in and week out.”

Roberts also felt they were second best in every way during the first two periods of the match.

“First period was flat as a pancake and they dictated the game early on and after a few hits on some of the younger guys we slowly retracted into our shells and just didn’t want to know.

“We were second to loose pucks and didn’t support each other in any way.

“That was just a few of the things we did wrong and we did the fundamental basics that we should be doing without even thinking of this late in the season.”

The captain did however heap praise on Ellie Wakeling and believes they eventually picked it up in the final period.

“In the third period there was a few spells of good but still not great,” Roberts admitted.

“It was just not a good enough effort from any of us apart from Ellie who I must say put most of us to shame and played one of the best games I’ve seen her play.

“She skated with the puck so well, moved the puck up the ice and supported her d partner all night so it was an obvious man of the match choice.”