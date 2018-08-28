Roberts wants Division Two Raiders to go into Christmas break with a win Guildford

Everyone Active Raiders captain Sam Roberts says his side must pick up a win before they head into the Christmas break, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Romford-based club will travel to face Guildford Phoenix on Saturday (5.30pm) for their final National League Division Two fixture of 2018.

Raiders sealed a narrow 5-4 win over Andy Hemmings’ side when they met in October at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

And Roberts is hoping their improved league form can mean another two points as they look to climb further up the table where they currently sit in fifth place.

“We definitely need to pick up a win before the Christmas break so we finish on a high and then after the break we can then pick up from where we left off,” said the 29-year-old Roberts. “It will be a tough game on Saturday, but we have worked hard so that should benefit us and hopefully we can keep the positive attitude going amongst the team.”

The former Haringey Huskies forward does feel his side must start stronger than they did at home against Guilford earlier this season.

“We’re looking to take the two points from this game, we made it hard for ourselves last time, so we definitely want to start on the front foot this time and make sure we get the job done,” he added.

“We’ve found our feet more as a team since that game, so I’m confident we’ll take the points.”

Roberts did however praise the Phoenix squad for having a balance of experience in the likes of player/coach Hemmings and netminder James Hadfield while still including plenty of youth.

“They’ve got some really good experienced guys and some fast youngsters but our squad has more fire power and stronger defence, so a win is a must,” he added.

Raiders skated to a 10-3 win over Basingstoke Buffalo at the Sapphire on December 2 in their last fixture.

And although they have had a few weeks away from action since, the skipper insists training has still been full on.

“We’ve had a couple of weekends off, which has been nice, but training has still been 100 per cent and everyone is still working hard,” he said.

“I’m sure everyone will come ready to play and be on top form.”