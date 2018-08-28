Raiders captain Roberts eager to get back to winning ways

Everyone Active Raiders captain Sam Roberts is eager to get back to winning ways this weekend after losing their last two fixtures in National League Division Two, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Romford-based club will head to Planet Ice Basingstoke to take on strugglers Basingstoke Buffalo on Sunday (6.15pm) as they bid to get their season back on track.

The last time the two sides met Raiders ran out 10-3 winners thanks to a hat-trick from the since departed Kamil Kinkor, braces from Ewan Hill and Tommy Huggett and goals from Brandon Webster, Matthew Hamilton and Alan Lack.

“It would be nice to get a big win again and get back to winning ways like we know we can do,” said Roberts.

“But they definitely don’t give up and play the full 60 minutes, even when they’re a few goals down, so it’s still a tough game right to the end and fair play to them for that.”

The Raiders’ last game was a 7-2 loss to title challenging Slough Jets at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday, January 26.

And former Haringey Racers forward Roberts, 30, admitted the break has been nice but the squad are now excited to get started again.

“It’s been a nice break for us all and much needed rest after a tough couple of weekends, but we’re definitely excited to get back on the ice and get going again,” he added.

Raiders currently sit sixth in the table, two spots on the play-off places, but Roberts says there is no pressure on his young squad and they have not set any targets.

“I wouldn’t say a target, but we all know what needs to be done,” he said.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up and just need to take some points from the games we know we can.”

But he also revealed how proud he is of the squad’s progress from the first game against Invicta Mustangs.

“From our first few games and the nerves that were shown compared to now is a massive improvement and I’m a proud captain seeing how the players are performing now,” he added.

“We have lots of players stepping up and showing what they’re capable of and the team has really come together now, so it’s been a good few months.”