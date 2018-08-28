Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Raiders captain Roberts eager to get back to winning ways

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 February 2019

Sam Roberts (pic John Scott)

Sam Roberts (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders captain Sam Roberts is eager to get back to winning ways this weekend after losing their last two fixtures in National League Division Two, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Romford-based club will head to Planet Ice Basingstoke to take on strugglers Basingstoke Buffalo on Sunday (6.15pm) as they bid to get their season back on track.

The last time the two sides met Raiders ran out 10-3 winners thanks to a hat-trick from the since departed Kamil Kinkor, braces from Ewan Hill and Tommy Huggett and goals from Brandon Webster, Matthew Hamilton and Alan Lack.

“It would be nice to get a big win again and get back to winning ways like we know we can do,” said Roberts.

“But they definitely don’t give up and play the full 60 minutes, even when they’re a few goals down, so it’s still a tough game right to the end and fair play to them for that.”

The Raiders’ last game was a 7-2 loss to title challenging Slough Jets at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday, January 26.

And former Haringey Racers forward Roberts, 30, admitted the break has been nice but the squad are now excited to get started again.

“It’s been a nice break for us all and much needed rest after a tough couple of weekends, but we’re definitely excited to get back on the ice and get going again,” he added.

Raiders currently sit sixth in the table, two spots on the play-off places, but Roberts says there is no pressure on his young squad and they have not set any targets.

“I wouldn’t say a target, but we all know what needs to be done,” he said.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up and just need to take some points from the games we know we can.”

But he also revealed how proud he is of the squad’s progress from the first game against Invicta Mustangs.

“From our first few games and the nerves that were shown compared to now is a massive improvement and I’m a proud captain seeing how the players are performing now,” he added.

“We have lots of players stepping up and showing what they’re capable of and the team has really come together now, so it’s been a good few months.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

Police at the scene in Lower Bedford Road following the raids in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

The urban deer in Harold Hill featured on BBC Winterwatch on Friday night. Photo: BBC Winterwatch

Most Read

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

#includeImage($article, 225)

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coopers pupils collect whole host of medals to go through in national championships

Coopers won gold and silver in the year 10/11 boys' London Region badminton competition

Raiders captain Roberts eager to get back to winning ways

Sam Roberts (pic John Scott)

School Sport: Marshalls Park reach Lycamobile Cup finals

Marshalls Park Academy's year nine boys have qualified for the Lycamobile Cup finals at London Stadium

Daggers aim to deliver and tame Dragons in Wrexham

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Luke Summerfield of Wrexham (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering come from behind to bank important points in battle to avoid relegation

Havering's Mike Caruana-Smith (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists