Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ice Hockey: Raiders reveal Webster U-turn

PUBLISHED: 11:30 09 August 2019

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have been forced to announce a change to their roster, with the new National League Division One season a month away.

Forward Brandon Webster has asked for his release in order to play elsewhere during the 2019/20 season and coach Ben Pitchley admitted it was disappointing to lose his services.

Pitchley said: "Brandon was a big part of the team last year, but when a player asks to be released from the club, I'm not going to stand in his way.

"I wished him well in his future ventures and told him the door would always be open for him, if things didn't work out.

You may also want to watch:

"It's always tough to lose a player like Brandon, but he handled the request with a lot of respect for me, the club and his team-mates, so he goes with the club's blessing."

Pitchley did not waste any time in filling the vacancy created by Webster's U-turn, bringing Sam Austin back into the squad.

He added: "Sam's a good kid and had a stellar junior career, however he needs to step it up this season and after the conversation I had with him on Wednesday he understands what's required from him this year."

The club have also confirmed that their first game of the new campaign will be a home friendly against Oxford City Stars on September 7, with the return leg in the university city the following evening.

Pitchley said: "Pre-season games are always good for both teams as it give you a chance to see how your line-up looks. And after contacting Simon Anderson at Oxford, they were more than happy to make this work for both sides.

"Obviously with us playing the first leg at home it gives all those hockey-starved fans a chance to see the new and old faces on this year's team, prior to the National League team's Meet the Players event!"

Most Read

‘A true educator beloved by his pupils’: Tributes paid to Hornchurch maths teacher killed in Germany motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to long-serving Campion maths teacher Peter Cervi who died in a motorycle accident in Germany on July 29. Picture: Cervi family

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Romford fire: Forty firefighters tackle blaze in Raven Close

Eight fire engines were called to Raven Close in Romford to fight the large fire at a block of flats. Picture: Maria Driscoll

‘A commitment to sustainable retail’: Havering Council announces purchase of Romford Marks and Spencer building

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, with cabinet members Cllr Viddy Persaud and Cllr Robert Benham outside the store. Picture: Havering Council.

Rainham residents celebrate as proposal for ‘unneighbourly’ bungalows in cul-de-sac is refused

Dunmow Drive, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘A true educator beloved by his pupils’: Tributes paid to Hornchurch maths teacher killed in Germany motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to long-serving Campion maths teacher Peter Cervi who died in a motorycle accident in Germany on July 29. Picture: Cervi family

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Romford fire: Forty firefighters tackle blaze in Raven Close

Eight fire engines were called to Raven Close in Romford to fight the large fire at a block of flats. Picture: Maria Driscoll

‘A commitment to sustainable retail’: Havering Council announces purchase of Romford Marks and Spencer building

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, with cabinet members Cllr Viddy Persaud and Cllr Robert Benham outside the store. Picture: Havering Council.

Rainham residents celebrate as proposal for ‘unneighbourly’ bungalows in cul-de-sac is refused

Dunmow Drive, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

ELF Podcast: West Ham start with champions; Orient face Sol; Daggers travel to Yorkshire

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Ice Hockey: Raiders reveal Webster U-turn

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (Pic: John Scott)

Hornchurch defender Cooper is ‘buzzing’ to return as they look to push on this season

Hornchurch captain Nathan Cooper (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Upminster’s play-off win sets up Leslie Wood final date with local rivals Romford

Paul Berner contemplating his putt on the 18th green

Athletics: Havering’s Law improves javelin best on England duty

Havering's Max Law (pic Sam Harrison)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists