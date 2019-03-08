Ice Hockey: Raiders reveal Webster U-turn

Everyone Active Raiders have been forced to announce a change to their roster, with the new National League Division One season a month away.

Forward Brandon Webster has asked for his release in order to play elsewhere during the 2019/20 season and coach Ben Pitchley admitted it was disappointing to lose his services.

Pitchley said: "Brandon was a big part of the team last year, but when a player asks to be released from the club, I'm not going to stand in his way.

"I wished him well in his future ventures and told him the door would always be open for him, if things didn't work out.

"It's always tough to lose a player like Brandon, but he handled the request with a lot of respect for me, the club and his team-mates, so he goes with the club's blessing."

Pitchley did not waste any time in filling the vacancy created by Webster's U-turn, bringing Sam Austin back into the squad.

He added: "Sam's a good kid and had a stellar junior career, however he needs to step it up this season and after the conversation I had with him on Wednesday he understands what's required from him this year."

The club have also confirmed that their first game of the new campaign will be a home friendly against Oxford City Stars on September 7, with the return leg in the university city the following evening.

Pitchley said: "Pre-season games are always good for both teams as it give you a chance to see how your line-up looks. And after contacting Simon Anderson at Oxford, they were more than happy to make this work for both sides.

"Obviously with us playing the first leg at home it gives all those hockey-starved fans a chance to see the new and old faces on this year's team, prior to the National League team's Meet the Players event!"