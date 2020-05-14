Search

Romford Junior Raiders reveal two more signings

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 May 2020

George Gell attacks for Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have announced two more signings for the 2020/21 National League Division One South season.

George Gell and Craig Ellis will both return to the squad, but Ross Cowan has moved away from the area to start a new job and will not be back.

A club spokesperson said: “George has been a solid part of this programme for the past two seasons, so it made sense to get him back on board.

“He’s not afraid to stick up for his team-mates from time to time and works hard in both ends of the ice.”

Gell added: “I’m happy to be back with the Raiders for my third season and excited to contribute to the progress of our team in what will be another competitive season throughout the league.”

Ellis has endured an unfortunate start to his Romford career with two serious knee injuries but the club hope he can fulfil his potential.

“Craig was going to play a big part in our defensive core last season, but two dislocated knee caps put paid to what was going to be a breakout season for him,” added the spokesman.

“He was just getting back into game mode when the season ended as abruptly as it did.”

Ellis said: “I’m excited to be back in the Romford colours and playing with a great young team for another full season.

“Last season was tough for me being injured, but I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice with the team and contributing to winning games.”

As for not seeing Cowan back in a gold and blue jersey, the spokesman said: “We did talk over the summer, but with moving away and starting a new job, the travelling was just going to be too tough for him.

“It’s a shame, as he played smart hockey for us last year, but we wish him well for the future, wherever it takes him.”

George Gell attacks for Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

