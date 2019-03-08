Ice hockey: Raiders reveal two more signings for next season

Romford Junior Raiders have added two more young players to their National League Division One roster for next season in the form of returnee Brandon Webster and new face Ross Cowan.

Webster finished as the third highest scorer for the team in Division Two last season, netting 15 goals and 24 assists in 24 appearances, while also topping the penalty charts wit 136 minutes.

And he is looking forward to testing himself against tougher opposition for coach Ben Pitchley's side, having also made 18 appearance for the Raiders' first team last term.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to this season and happy to have re-signed in Romford.

"We know this year is going to be tough, but like last year we will always be up for the challenge.

"Last season I think we surprised a lot of teams with how well we did as a lot of people wrote us off early doors and after speaking to Ben (Pitchley) these past couple of months I'm sure this year won't be any different.

"It is also great how the fans not only support the first team but also the second team and that is something that plays a big part in helping the team. I can't wait to get started come September!"

Cowan is a former Chelmsford junior who has spent time in North America and has played alongside many of last year's Raiders team.

The 20-year-old scored 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) for Chelmsford Chieftains last season and said: "I am delighted to be asked to join the Raiders line-up.

"I am excited about this coming season and being part of a team with players that I've played with for years and having a coach behind me that I've always respected and have played for in the past.

"I see a lot of promise playing in Romford so I look forward to September and putting on a gold and blue jersey."