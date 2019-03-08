Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ice hockey: Raiders reveal two more signings for next season

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 17 June 2019

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (pic John Scott)

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (pic John Scott)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have added two more young players to their National League Division One roster for next season in the form of returnee Brandon Webster and new face Ross Cowan.

Webster finished as the third highest scorer for the team in Division Two last season, netting 15 goals and 24 assists in 24 appearances, while also topping the penalty charts wit 136 minutes.

And he is looking forward to testing himself against tougher opposition for coach Ben Pitchley's side, having also made 18 appearance for the Raiders' first team last term.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to this season and happy to have re-signed in Romford.

"We know this year is going to be tough, but like last year we will always be up for the challenge.

You may also want to watch:

"Last season I think we surprised a lot of teams with how well we did as a lot of people wrote us off early doors and after speaking to Ben (Pitchley) these past couple of months I'm sure this year won't be any different.

"It is also great how the fans not only support the first team but also the second team and that is something that plays a big part in helping the team. I can't wait to get started come September!"

Cowan is a former Chelmsford junior who has spent time in North America and has played alongside many of last year's Raiders team.

The 20-year-old scored 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) for Chelmsford Chieftains last season and said: "I am delighted to be asked to join the Raiders line-up.

"I am excited about this coming season and being part of a team with players that I've played with for years and having a coach behind me that I've always respected and have played for in the past.

"I see a lot of promise playing in Romford so I look forward to September and putting on a gold and blue jersey."

Most Read

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Death of seven-year-old Harvey: Hornchurch man charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity

Two men from Hornchurch and Rayleigh have been charged with manslaughter following the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell. Photo: Met police

Heritage: The romantic history of Langtons register office

Thomas Latham owned Langtons in Hornchurch. It is now a register office. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: Free parking, council’s spending, Brexit and more.

Hornchurch High Street

Most Read

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Death of seven-year-old Harvey: Hornchurch man charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity

Two men from Hornchurch and Rayleigh have been charged with manslaughter following the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell. Photo: Met police

Heritage: The romantic history of Langtons register office

Thomas Latham owned Langtons in Hornchurch. It is now a register office. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: Free parking, council’s spending, Brexit and more.

Hornchurch High Street

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Raiders reveal two more signings for next season

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (pic John Scott)

Cricket: Harmer’s dozen helps Essex hammer Hampshire

Simon Harmer of Essex in bowling action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Essex & Herts Leopards announce appointment of new assistant coach

Seth Jones will be assistant coach for the Essex & Herts Leopards. Picture: Essex & Herts Leopards

Orient snap up hitman Wilkinson from Daggers

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers reveal new Nike kit

Dagenham & Redbridge's home kit for the 2019/20 season (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists