Ice Hockey: Raiders reveal three more signings

Romford Junior Raiders have added three more returnees to their roster ahead of the 2019/20 National League Division One season.

The club are continuing with their youth policy, by bringing George Gell, Dan Hitchings and Ewan Hill back to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre in Romford.

Gell joined the club last season, looking to make his mark in senior hockey, and was an easy invite back for this coming season.

Not afraid to stick up for himself, Gell surprised a few teams last year with his deceptive wrist shot and his ability to make the killer pass, finishing with 14 goals and 24 assists in 28 Division Two matches as fourth highest scorer on the team.

Speaking about his return, he had only good things to say about the programme.

"Coming back to Romford was on the cards as soon as I got the call," said Gell.

"And with the team playing in the higher division, it is going to be a great challenge for me and the rest of the team, and one that I'm looking forward to."

Defenceman Hitchings, 16, scored some big goals for the team in Division Two last season and finished with 10 goals and nine assists in 26 appearances.

He also made 14 appearances for the senior Raiders side and is another local player to return to Romford ranks last summer and also looking forward to another campaign, adding: "After speaking to Ben (Pitchley) with regards to the season ahead I'm pleased to be signing for Romford. With the league changes it will be a challenging season ahead for the boys and hopefully we'll rise to the challenge."

Hill didn't turn 16 until November last year, but took to senior hockey immediately and finished with 25 goals and 21 assists in 21 appearances to end the campaign as the team's second-highest points scorer, behind only Tommy Huggett (49 points in 26 games).

He also netted for the senior Raiders in a challenge match appearance and said: "I am delighted to again be playing senior hockey this season.

"And after a later start last year due to only turning 16 in November, it will be great to play for Romford from the the first game of the season.

"Romford will always be my home team and where the heart of my game is and I can't wait to take on the challenge again and as a team we can give it a great shot and compete with the other teams in the leauge."