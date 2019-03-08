Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ice Hockey: Raiders return for Roberts

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 May 2019

Raiders captain Sam Roberts rushes up the ice against Cardiff Fire (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders captain Sam Roberts rushes up the ice against Cardiff Fire (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have confirmed their first signing for the 2019/20 National League Division One season as captain Sam Roberts.

Roberts led the side during their debut campaign in Division Two last season, as a young Raiders squad finished seventh in a 15-team group with a 15-2-11 record.

And the 30-year-old finished with a haul of 28 points from 26 matches, including eight goals and 20 assists.

With the team stepping up to a higher level following an end-of-season restructure, the experience of Roberts is seen as being vital in the dressing room and on the bench and ice.

You may also want to watch:

A Raiders club spokesman said: "Sam really found his game last season with the leadership role he had, so it's no surprise that he's back for another year.

"The team is shaping up and we are on the hunt for a couple more players that will fit the ethos of the programme."

Roberts, having scored 20 points in 83 appearances for the senior Raiders in a two-and-a-half season spell, added: "Here we go again! Another year in the gold and blue and what a pleasure to be back for another year.

"Going into this year we all know it's going to be tough but that's what it's all about.

"It's a big challenge and another chance to show that I've got at least another season in me and the chance for us to prove ourselves in this league.

"I can't wait to get going again. See you all when the games commence!"

Most Read

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested for drink driving after Romford four-way collision

A four-way collision took place in Main Road, Romford, last night. Picture: Mark Ellis

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Three teenagers arrested after emergency services are called to Romford Town Centre

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Romford on Thursday, May 9. Pitcure: Kieran McGimpsey

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested for drink driving after Romford four-way collision

A four-way collision took place in Main Road, Romford, last night. Picture: Mark Ellis

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Three teenagers arrested after emergency services are called to Romford Town Centre

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Romford on Thursday, May 9. Pitcure: Kieran McGimpsey

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice Hockey: Raiders return for Roberts

Raiders captain Sam Roberts rushes up the ice against Cardiff Fire (Pic: John Scott)

Cricket: Hutton ease past Gidea Park & Romford

Hutton players celebrate a wicket during Hutton CC vs Gidea Park and Romford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at the Polo Field on 11th May 2019

Cricket: Brentwood get better of Wanstead

N Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of Z Shahzad during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

Ice Hockey: Great to see Brits back among world’s best

Former Romford Raiders player-coach Terry Kurtenbach

Opinion: Brexit must have free trade agreement

Julia Lopez was elected as Hornchurch & Upminster's locap MP at the 2017 General Election.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists