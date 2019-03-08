Ice Hockey: Raiders return for Roberts

Raiders captain Sam Roberts rushes up the ice against Cardiff Fire

Everyone Active Raiders have confirmed their first signing for the 2019/20 National League Division One season as captain Sam Roberts.

Roberts led the side during their debut campaign in Division Two last season, as a young Raiders squad finished seventh in a 15-team group with a 15-2-11 record.

And the 30-year-old finished with a haul of 28 points from 26 matches, including eight goals and 20 assists.

With the team stepping up to a higher level following an end-of-season restructure, the experience of Roberts is seen as being vital in the dressing room and on the bench and ice.

A Raiders club spokesman said: "Sam really found his game last season with the leadership role he had, so it's no surprise that he's back for another year.

"The team is shaping up and we are on the hunt for a couple more players that will fit the ethos of the programme."

Roberts, having scored 20 points in 83 appearances for the senior Raiders in a two-and-a-half season spell, added: "Here we go again! Another year in the gold and blue and what a pleasure to be back for another year.

"Going into this year we all know it's going to be tough but that's what it's all about.

"It's a big challenge and another chance to show that I've got at least another season in me and the chance for us to prove ourselves in this league.

"I can't wait to get going again. See you all when the games commence!"