Search

Advanced search

Romford Junior Raiders reveal award winners in Twitter ceremony

PUBLISHED: 21:26 09 April 2020

Alan Lack won the top defensive award for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Alan Lack won the top defensive award for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders revealed their award winners for the 2019/20 season live on Twitter on Thursday night.

Jan Marcilis won the top forward award for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)Jan Marcilis won the top forward award for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Having seen their National League Division One South campaign cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the team took to social media to celebrate during the lockdown.

Alan Lack claimed the top defensive award, having helped out on the blue line for most of the season when injuries hit the team hard.

Head coach Ben Pitchley said: “Alan takes this for his voice and leadership. He never takes a shift off, ever. He works his socks off every game and never backs down.”

The top forward award went to Czech import Jan Marcilis, who had 55 points in 30 matches and won December’s player of the month award.

Vilius Krakauskas was named coaches player of the year for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)Vilius Krakauskas was named coaches player of the year for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

You may also want to watch:

Pitchley added: “Out and out sniper! The penalty shot he scored in Oxford was just unreal. His goalscoring carried us through the winning streak we had in December. He was also the only player in our league to win the league’s player of the month award.”

Fellow import Vilius Krakauskas took the coaches player of the year prize and the Lithuanian earned glowing praise from Pitchley.

“Vilius is a great role model for the younger players. He pretty much took over the running of the off-ice and his determination, work ethic, offensive-defensive play, and ability to speak out when needed, made him our coaches player,” he said.

Sam Roberts was named players' player of the year for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)Sam Roberts was named players' player of the year for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

The players themselves voted for captain Sam Roberts as their player of the year, with Pitchley adding: “This was a really close call, which the players made really hard. At one stage we had three guys on the same amount of votes.

“This one is the most important award, as it’s voted for by your team-mates. Sam has had a great year and led by example all season.”

The unsung heroes award was shared by Sylvia Lydon and Sue Hitchings and Malcolm Campbell said: “Sue and Sylvia, our ticketing team, are the first people anyone has contact with at every home game. They welcome our supporters and opposition.

“They also sell our game-day programmes and once games have started work at keeping an eye on latecomers. They count and box up the money, making sure we know how many supporters we had. Without Sue and Sylvia our games wouldn’t run. They do this independently and are brilliantly organised.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: BHRUT confirms 74 deaths

Mental Healthworker Glen Corbin, 59, died after contracting coronavirus. He had recently left retirement and returned to work for the NHS. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: South Essex Crematorium and Havering cemeteries to close temporarily

London's third temporary mortuary has been set up on the car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Stephen Huntley/HVC/SX Drones Ltd

Havering Council monitoring taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Police disperse a group of 20-30 illegally gathered in Gooshays

On an operation tracking down poachers, police dispersed a large group of revellers in the Manor Nature Reserve, Gooshays. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: YMCA Romford receives donations from businesses as it reveals support for its residents

The YMCA building in Rush Green Road, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Coronavirus: BHRUT confirms 74 deaths

Mental Healthworker Glen Corbin, 59, died after contracting coronavirus. He had recently left retirement and returned to work for the NHS. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: South Essex Crematorium and Havering cemeteries to close temporarily

London's third temporary mortuary has been set up on the car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Stephen Huntley/HVC/SX Drones Ltd

Havering Council monitoring taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Police disperse a group of 20-30 illegally gathered in Gooshays

On an operation tracking down poachers, police dispersed a large group of revellers in the Manor Nature Reserve, Gooshays. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: YMCA Romford receives donations from businesses as it reveals support for its residents

The YMCA building in Rush Green Road, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford Junior Raiders reveal award winners in Twitter ceremony

Alan Lack won the top defensive award for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Romford Junior Raiders reveal return of Lack

Alan Lack will return to the Romford Junior Raiders for the 2020-21 season (pic Nikki Day)

Coronavirus: FA Council ratify decision to cancel leagues

Adam Morgan in action for Romford in the Isthmian League North (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

My favourite all-time Daggers XI – Post readers nominate favourite line-up with league suspended

Paul Benson of Dagenham celebrates at the final whistle - Dagenham & Redbridge vs Rotherham United - Coca Cola League Two Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium - 30/05/10 - MANDATORY CREDIT: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO - Self billing applies where appropriate - Tel: 0845 094 6026
Drive 24