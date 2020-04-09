Romford Junior Raiders reveal award winners in Twitter ceremony

Alan Lack won the top defensive award for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders revealed their award winners for the 2019/20 season live on Twitter on Thursday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jan Marcilis won the top forward award for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day) Jan Marcilis won the top forward award for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Having seen their National League Division One South campaign cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the team took to social media to celebrate during the lockdown.

Alan Lack claimed the top defensive award, having helped out on the blue line for most of the season when injuries hit the team hard.

Head coach Ben Pitchley said: “Alan takes this for his voice and leadership. He never takes a shift off, ever. He works his socks off every game and never backs down.”

The top forward award went to Czech import Jan Marcilis, who had 55 points in 30 matches and won December’s player of the month award.

Vilius Krakauskas was named coaches player of the year for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day) Vilius Krakauskas was named coaches player of the year for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

You may also want to watch:

Pitchley added: “Out and out sniper! The penalty shot he scored in Oxford was just unreal. His goalscoring carried us through the winning streak we had in December. He was also the only player in our league to win the league’s player of the month award.”

Fellow import Vilius Krakauskas took the coaches player of the year prize and the Lithuanian earned glowing praise from Pitchley.

“Vilius is a great role model for the younger players. He pretty much took over the running of the off-ice and his determination, work ethic, offensive-defensive play, and ability to speak out when needed, made him our coaches player,” he said.

Sam Roberts was named players' player of the year for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day) Sam Roberts was named players' player of the year for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

The players themselves voted for captain Sam Roberts as their player of the year, with Pitchley adding: “This was a really close call, which the players made really hard. At one stage we had three guys on the same amount of votes.

“This one is the most important award, as it’s voted for by your team-mates. Sam has had a great year and led by example all season.”

The unsung heroes award was shared by Sylvia Lydon and Sue Hitchings and Malcolm Campbell said: “Sue and Sylvia, our ticketing team, are the first people anyone has contact with at every home game. They welcome our supporters and opposition.

“They also sell our game-day programmes and once games have started work at keeping an eye on latecomers. They count and box up the money, making sure we know how many supporters we had. Without Sue and Sylvia our games wouldn’t run. They do this independently and are brilliantly organised.”