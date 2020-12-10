Raiders still hoping they can return with a shortened season

Published: 12:00 PM December 10, 2020

Everyone Active Raiders are still hoping to achieve some form of season. The NIHL National League owners are set to meet again next week to discuss plans to return to competitive play.

The owners have already met since three of the league’s clubs Milton Keynes Lightning, Swindon Wildcats and Sheffield Steeldogs played in a streaming series to test out how they could get back to playing league hockey.

The league statement said: “It provided fantastic entertainment over the three weekends and the group would like to extend huge thanks to everyone involved, including the clubs, rink operators, streaming providers and fans. Well done to all three teams who took part.

“Moving forward, we recognise that the world is changing and that there have been some positive developments in government guidance.

“Currently there are a number of NIHL National teams who are in Tier 2 areas which would potentially allow fans back in, subject to various rules and conditions, to watch games in person. There are also some in Tier 3 for which the restrictions are, at the moment, greater.”

The league is now working towards a January return to league competition, with the intention of running a shortened, but meaningful season and playoffs.

In order to achieve this the clubs are looking for more clarity on the financial viability of running a season which allows limited or potentially no attendance.

They are also looking at:

* The role which DCMS funding plays in achieving this viability.

* Rink operators’ plans to reopen, and their potential ability to support behind-closed-doors operation for fixtures if required.

* The operational plans required to support fans returning to the games whilst ensuring public health requirements are met.

The league added: “In summary, we are looking across all these issues to understand our ability to put a meaningful league competition in place beginning in January.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the EIHA, the rink operators, local councils, players, staff and volunteers in seeing how we can achieve this as quickly and as safely as possible. We’re working hard, and will meet again on December 16 to review progress.”