Raiders announce return for defenceman Veares, as fresh face forward Newman joins

Defenceman Robbie Veares netted his second goal of the season for London Raiders against Streatham (pic: John Scott) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have made two new signings for the 2020-21 National League Division One season.

The 29-year-old Robbie Veares returns to a gold and blue jersey, having come up through the junior ranks in Romford, while JJ Newman joins from Basingstoke Buffalo.

Defenceman Veares made his senior debut for the Romford Raiders towards the end of the 2009-10 English Premier League season and spent five terms with the club’s second string Spitfires/Fury.

After two seasons with Haringey Racers, the former Hall Mead pupil played for London Raiders in 2015-16, scoring eight points in 31 games, then returned to the Racers a year later.

Veares has spent the last three seasons with Chelmsford, but did make four appearances for the Raiders in Division Two in 2018.

In total he has played 250 senior English/National League, cup and play-off matches over the past 12 seasons, scoring seven goals and 39 assists, and said: “I’m excited to be joining an already very strong team at Romford as you can see from a lot of their results last season.

“I want to help the team continue to get these good results and more. I also hope I can help where possible with the continued development of the younger players in the team.”

Forward Newman will join up with some familiar faces from his time as a junior in Slough, including head coach Ben Pitchley.

The 18-year-old scored seven goals and five assists in 39 games for the Buffalo in Division Two and said: “I’m excited to be in the Romford colour for this season. I think we will have a really good season and I’m looking forward to being a part of it and hopefully making a valuable contribution to the team.

“I’ve known coach Pitchley for over seven years and played for him at Slough for three years. He knows how to produce the best in my game and I’m looking forward to working with him at Romford.”

Pitchley added: “Robbie knows the club well after playing at the old Rom Valley Way rink as a junior and with the senior team previously and comes with a wealth of playing time under his belt.

“Both these guys are team-first players, so we are expecting them to be big parts of what is already looking like a strong roster for the 2020-21 season when it starts.”