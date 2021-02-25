Raiders return for Leone

Published: 7:00 PM February 25, 2021

Anthony Leone in action for Everyone Active Raiders against Telford Tigers - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders have announced that Anthony Leone has been registered to play in the Spring Cup, some 22 years after making his debut in gold and blue.

Leone, who was already working as part of the coaching team, joins Raiders for a third time some nine years after his last appearances for the club.

The former Romford junior has made 110 appearances for Raiders, placing him joint 64th in their all-time list alongside Callum Wells, and scored 70 goals and 62 assists for 132 points, 37th overall, one point ahead of Jake Sylvester.

In his last two-year spell with Raiders, Leone captained the team to league and cup success, a feat he was to repeat at Chelmsford Chieftains where he captained the all-conquering Chieftains in 2016/18.

He has also won league honours in his career with Invicta Dynamos, serving as their player-coach in 2019/20, and has made 621 career appearances at EPL/NIHL level, scoring 260 goals and 276 assists for a total of 536 points.