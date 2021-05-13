Raiders confirm head coach Sean Easton will return for the new season

Published: 7:00 PM May 13, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders have confirmed that head coach Sean Easton will return for a fifth season as they begin preparations for the 2021-22 season.

Easton first joined the Raiders from rivals Chelmsford Chieftains for the 2017-18 season, when the club were still playing out of Lee Valley, with a remit to build a team to take the Raiders back home to Romford.

Since his arrival he has coached the Raiders in 158 games improving the team year on year.

Easton has always shared the managements’ desire to operate in the top “British” league in the UK and with their faith in his abilities the management were always keen to make that happen.

Alongside his role as Raiders Head coach, his coaching skills have been recognised by his peers to become head coach of the Great Britain Under 18 team, having served two years as assistant coach, winning a gold medal in the 2018/19 season.

His senior coaching career began in 2011/12 as assistant coach for Chelmsford Chieftains, for three seasons, whilst also being head coach of their Under 16 and 18 teams.

In 2015/16 Sean was promoted to head coach and led Chelmsford Chieftains to continued success winning league titles in both seasons season in addition to multiple other trophies before joining Raiders.

Sean’s familiar enthusiasm for the task ahead remains undimmed after the enforced break.

“I can’t wait to get going! Even though we had the Spring Cup it feels like an eternity since we last played a game in front of the Gold and Blue faithful. I know the players and off ice staff can’t wait to get going either.

“We are looking again to grow and be an even more competitive team in the National League. With the “Honeymoon” period now over (jumping up leagues) it is now time to further establish our presence and compete for trophies”.