Czech forward Sladkovsky to return for second campaign after enjoying debut season

Raiders forward Lukas Sladkovsky (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have completed their import quota for the upcoming season with the re-signing of Czech forward Lukas Sladkovsky.

The 24-year-old is returning for a second season in the gold and blue after enjoying his time in England last term.

The former Sparta Praha junior made 49 appearances, netting 22 goals and 28 assists for 50 points.

“It was really fun and a very good experience, from our team stuff and all my team-mates I found were all positive,” Sladkovsky revealed.

“I really enjoyed it last season, it’s just too bad the pandemic stopped the season before play-offs.

“I think we really found how we want to play and built a really good and strong chemistry in the lockerrrom, on and off the ice.

“Especially our home games in front of the Gold and Blue Army were amazing.”

Sladkovsky, who made seven appearances for Val-d’Or Foreurs in the Quebec Major Junior League, says hard work was key last season as every game was very different.

“That being positive and stick to our system of playing is key. Every game is different and every team can beat any team,” he said.

“If we know and listen to what we want to play we are a really strong team. We can’t underestimate any team in this league and have to be the hardest working team every game.”

The forward is hoping he can impress a lot more this season after adapting to the style of play in England, adding: “I’m working on it, I’m trying to get better every season and work on things I wasn’t happy with.

“I want to be more mentally prepared as I wasn’t last season and got frustrated easy in some situations. I want to help the team as much as possible and make the play-offs again.”

Sladkovsky also praised the way his native country have dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic where all seems to be resolved while the UK remains in a phased process of returning to normality.

“It’s been a weird time. It’s such a sad situation in the world and hopefully things are going to get better soon,” he added.

“When I came home I had to quarantine for 14 days so it’s been pretty boring but after that things and places started opening again in Czech.

“Czech handled the situation very well and did such a good job during this pandemic. I’ve started to go in the gym and tried to make some schedule for myself. I’m currently in Greece visiting a couple of islands with my girlfriend and enjoying time off.”