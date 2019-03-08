Raiders release Malinsky, sign Blais

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the release of import forward Marek Malinsky and the signing of goalie Greg Blais.

Czech forward Malinsky missed the first three weekends of the season due to injury and had scored one goal and two assists in six appearances in a gold and blue jersey.

A club statement said: "We would like to thank Marek for his efforts and service to the Raiders since recovering from the injury he arrived with and wish him well moving forwards.

"We will be announcing additions to the squad over the next 24 hours to strengthen the team and to attempt to recover the momentum that has been missing over the past two weekends."

Raiders subsequently announced that experienced Canadian-born goalie Blais had joined the ranks while young Brad Windebank continues his recovery from a shoulder injury suffered in the very first match of the campaign.

The 39-year-old Blais qualifies to play as 'British' in line with recently clarified nationality rulings having played and coached for the past eight seasons.

Blais counts Isle of Wight, Telford, Hull, Cardiff and Fife as former clubs, while also coaching at Hull, Peterborough and Guildford.

A statement said: "We are delighted to be able to announce the addition of a very experienced and capable netminder in Greg Blais, who has joined the Raiders after a brief spell at Bracknell Bees.

"He will also be using appropriate qualifications and backgrounds to join Sean Easton's coaching team."

Raiders are without a game on Saturday but head to Bracknell Bees for their next National League test on Sunday (5.30pm).

The Romford Junior Raiders head to Slough Jets for a National League Division One South fixture on Saturday, then host Solent Devils at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm).