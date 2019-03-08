Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Raiders release Malinsky, sign Blais

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 26 October 2019

Marek Malinsky in action for Raiders (pic John Scott)

Marek Malinsky in action for Raiders (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the release of import forward Marek Malinsky and the signing of goalie Greg Blais.

Czech forward Malinsky missed the first three weekends of the season due to injury and had scored one goal and two assists in six appearances in a gold and blue jersey.

A club statement said: "We would like to thank Marek for his efforts and service to the Raiders since recovering from the injury he arrived with and wish him well moving forwards.

"We will be announcing additions to the squad over the next 24 hours to strengthen the team and to attempt to recover the momentum that has been missing over the past two weekends."

Raiders subsequently announced that experienced Canadian-born goalie Blais had joined the ranks while young Brad Windebank continues his recovery from a shoulder injury suffered in the very first match of the campaign.

You may also want to watch:

The 39-year-old Blais qualifies to play as 'British' in line with recently clarified nationality rulings having played and coached for the past eight seasons.

Blais counts Isle of Wight, Telford, Hull, Cardiff and Fife as former clubs, while also coaching at Hull, Peterborough and Guildford.

A statement said: "We are delighted to be able to announce the addition of a very experienced and capable netminder in Greg Blais, who has joined the Raiders after a brief spell at Bracknell Bees.

"He will also be using appropriate qualifications and backgrounds to join Sean Easton's coaching team."

Raiders are without a game on Saturday but head to Bracknell Bees for their next National League test on Sunday (5.30pm).

The Romford Junior Raiders head to Slough Jets for a National League Division One South fixture on Saturday, then host Solent Devils at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm).

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets’: Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

Residents taken to hospital after three men break into Hornchurch home

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Park Lane, Hornchurch on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets’: Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

Residents taken to hospital after three men break into Hornchurch home

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Park Lane, Hornchurch on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders release Malinsky, sign Blais

Marek Malinsky in action for Raiders (pic John Scott)

Editor’s column: Call for more black organ donors.

An NHS Donorcard. Picture: Clive Gee/PA Archive/PA Images

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Rain, rain and slightly more rain

People caught in the rain in central London during last year's heatwave. Extreme weather could become the norm in Britain if we don't act now on the climate crisis. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Ice Hockey: Pitchley pleased to be back on home ice

Raiders coach Ben Pitchley gestures on the bench (pic Nicola Day)

My record speaks for itself says Urchins boss Stimson

Mark Stimson celebrates winning the FA Trophy with Grays Athletic at Villa Park in 2005 after a penalty shoot-out against Hucknall Town (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists