Raiders receive major boost as EIHA confirms phase 3 of return to play plan

PUBLISHED: 09:06 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 27 August 2020

Raiders Blahoslav Novak battles with Leeds forward Steven Moore (Pic: John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders and Romford Junior Raiders have received a major boost as they bid for a full return to playing action with the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) announcing that the sport in England will move into Phase 3 of the Return to Play protocols from Monday, August 31.

Following the re-opening of rinks in England on August 15 the EIHA Board have been planning to move to this next phase only when it is safe to do so.

It has been confirmed they’re now in a position to begin Phase 3 which will allow whole team training with no social distancing on the ice.

Players from different training groups will now be able to mix, meaning junior players could train with their own age group plus train up to the next age group.

Phase 3 will last for a minimum of two weeks with the level of contact to be phased in by coaches over a period of weeks to allow the players conditioning to adjust.

