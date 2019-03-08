Search

Raiders return for forwards Sylvester and Baldock ahead of new National League test

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 May 2019

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester in action against Bracknell Bees (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester in action against Bracknell Bees (Pic: Kev Lamb)

© Lambpix

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the return of forward duo Jake Sylvester and Ollie Baldock for their new challenge in the National League.

Raiders forward Ollie Baldock in action against Bracknell Bees (Pic: Kev Lamb)Raiders forward Ollie Baldock in action against Bracknell Bees (Pic: Kev Lamb)

All-star forward Sylvester returns to the club for a third consecutive season after impressing last campaign.

The 21-year-old finished as the club's third top point scorer last season behind Slovakian Juraj Huska and captain Aaron Connolly.

The former Chelmsford Chieftains winger found the net 31 times and had 21 assists for 51 points in 43 appearances.

And he is excited to be back at the club and feels they're moving in the right direction.

"I'm definitely excited to be returning to the Raiders line-up," said Sylvester. "I think the club is moving forward and this year we will be in a lot more closer games and be pushing teams all the way.

"I also think it's going to be a challenge for everyone, not only physically but mentally. There are a lot of long journeys that bring with them a lot of late nights and as a club that hasn't had to travel as much as we will this year, we need to be prepared for a tough season.

"Personally I want to keep producing offence for the team as I was last year and also play a stronger defensive role and be a solid player that can be relied on in big situations."

Fellow forward Baldock is also returning for his third season in the gold and blue after suffering an injury-hit 2018/19 season.

The centre only made 26 appearances, picking up five goals and 11 assists for a total of 16 points last term.

But the youngster is determined to have a strong campaign this time round.

"I'm looking forward to playing in front of the gold and blue army once again," the 21-year-old revealed.

"After a tough season for myself due to various injuries, I am working hard and looking forward to starting the new season fit and strong."

Baldock is looking forward to the new league restructure, with the likes of Telford Tigers, Hull Pirates, Sheffield Steeldogs and newly-formed Leeds Chiefs among the teams to face.

"With a new league structure in place it will be a new and exciting experience for myself, challenging but one we're ready for," he said.

"With the standard improving it will only improve us as players, as a team and as a club."

