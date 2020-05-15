Search

Advanced search

Raiders secure the signature of netminder Ethan James

PUBLISHED: 20:00 15 May 2020

Raiders goalie Ethan James makes a save (pic John Scott)

Raiders goalie Ethan James makes a save (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the re-signing of netminder Ethan James ahead of the 2020/21 season after impressing last term.

Raiders goalie Ethan James (pic John Scott)Raiders goalie Ethan James (pic John Scott)

The 21-year-old joined mid-way through last season and soon provided some fierce competition for long-serving Michael Gray in between the pipes.

And the former Great Britain under-20s shot-stopper is now ‘excited’ to return for a second campaign and is hoping they can climb up the National League table.

“I’m excited to be back in gold and blue for the 2020/21 season and looking forward to starting the season with the team this year,” James said.

“We have a great group of guys in the room and I believe Sean (Easton) is making great additions and taking the team in the right direction, so yes it was an easy decision to re-sign.”

Raiders goalie Ethan James looks on (pic John Scott)Raiders goalie Ethan James looks on (pic John Scott)

The former Romford junior is hoping the team can be more consistent this term after battling for a play-off place last season.

You may also want to watch:

“I want to be in a play-off spot this year and start climbing the table to put us into better positions.

“I would be happy being above 50 per cent wins this season.”

Raiders goalie Ethan James guards his net (pic John Scott)Raiders goalie Ethan James guards his net (pic John Scott)

James was disappointed to have the cut brought to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus outbreak but says they must now look ahead.

“It was disappointing we didn’t get to finish the season off as we would of liked with this team.

“But you can’t account for what has happened and you can only look forward to what’s to come.”

Lockdown has been tough on people, but the netminder has been finding ways to keep himself entertained, including trying to work on his game through webinars and of course binge watching Netflix and gaming.

“I’ve been watching a lot of Netflix, playing Xbox and I’ve been joining the webinar with a goalie company in Canada to keep my mind busy with hockey.”

James is the fifth signing announcement and joins the likes of Aaron Connolly, Erik Piatak, Jack Cooper and Brandon Ayliffe on the roster being put together by head coach Sean Easton.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sanders School, Hornchurch, to change name back to Sanders Draper

Sanders School's headteacher who joined in 2018, Stuart Brooks, centre, with student presidents Sophie Collard, Tyrese Ryan, Jessica Carvalho and Funmi Lawal. Photo: Matt Clemenson

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford factory

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a wood factory in Hainault Road, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood

Priest of Harold Hill church dies due to coronavirus

Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu dedicated his life to tirelessly supporting others. Picture: St Thomas JSOC

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering MPs and residents react as lockdown eases

People unable to stay two metres apart on a train from Romford to Liverpool Street. Picture: Ben Whiting

Most Read

Sanders School, Hornchurch, to change name back to Sanders Draper

Sanders School's headteacher who joined in 2018, Stuart Brooks, centre, with student presidents Sophie Collard, Tyrese Ryan, Jessica Carvalho and Funmi Lawal. Photo: Matt Clemenson

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford factory

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a wood factory in Hainault Road, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood

Priest of Harold Hill church dies due to coronavirus

Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu dedicated his life to tirelessly supporting others. Picture: St Thomas JSOC

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering MPs and residents react as lockdown eases

People unable to stay two metres apart on a train from Romford to Liverpool Street. Picture: Ben Whiting

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders secure the signature of netminder Ethan James

Raiders goalie Ethan James makes a save (pic John Scott)

Anderson excited about Test match prospects with England

England cricketer James Anderson.

Prize guy Connolly desperate to return for a third Raiders season after securing double

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly (pic John Scott)

Kane: Players awaiting guidance before deciding on return

England's Harry Kane celebrates (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

FA Whole Game System ‘making grassroots game more effective’

The FA Whole Game System is making things more effective for the grassroots game
Drive 24