Raiders secure the signature of netminder Ethan James

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the re-signing of netminder Ethan James ahead of the 2020/21 season after impressing last term.

The 21-year-old joined mid-way through last season and soon provided some fierce competition for long-serving Michael Gray in between the pipes.

And the former Great Britain under-20s shot-stopper is now ‘excited’ to return for a second campaign and is hoping they can climb up the National League table.

“I’m excited to be back in gold and blue for the 2020/21 season and looking forward to starting the season with the team this year,” James said.

“We have a great group of guys in the room and I believe Sean (Easton) is making great additions and taking the team in the right direction, so yes it was an easy decision to re-sign.”

The former Romford junior is hoping the team can be more consistent this term after battling for a play-off place last season.

“I want to be in a play-off spot this year and start climbing the table to put us into better positions.

“I would be happy being above 50 per cent wins this season.”

James was disappointed to have the cut brought to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus outbreak but says they must now look ahead.

“It was disappointing we didn’t get to finish the season off as we would of liked with this team.

“But you can’t account for what has happened and you can only look forward to what’s to come.”

Lockdown has been tough on people, but the netminder has been finding ways to keep himself entertained, including trying to work on his game through webinars and of course binge watching Netflix and gaming.

“I’ve been watching a lot of Netflix, playing Xbox and I’ve been joining the webinar with a goalie company in Canada to keep my mind busy with hockey.”

James is the fifth signing announcement and joins the likes of Aaron Connolly, Erik Piatak, Jack Cooper and Brandon Ayliffe on the roster being put together by head coach Sean Easton.