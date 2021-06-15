Raiders young netminder Windebank is already eyeing play-off places

Published: 7:00 PM June 15, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders netminder Brad Windebank is targeting the play-off places in the National League after re-signing with the club ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 18-year-old was originally signed up for the 2019-20 season but was injured during pre-season which ruled him out for the entire campaign.

The former Romford junior was set to return the following season, which never took place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but did feature for the Romford-based outfit in the NIHL Spring Cup.

“Our aim for next season is always first and foremost to make the play-offs as a minimum, but we will be looking to finish as high as we possibly can,” Windebank said.

“There will be no easy games so we have to turn up and play to our potential every night.

“For me I need to be the best I can when an opportunity arrives for me to play and do the best I can for the team.”

Windebank is also excited to be back playing in front of fans as is hoped for September by the EIHA.

“It's great to be back with the Raiders for another season and hopefully we will be playing with fans back in the Sapphire to get behind the team," he added.

“It will be great to get our fans back in the Sapphire creating a noisy, intimidating atmosphere as this really lifts the team.”

The goalie was handed his chance between the pipes on a few occasions during the Spring Cup which he felt was a huge learning curve.

Raiders netminder Brad Windebank in action against Sheffield Steeldogs during the Spring Cup - Credit: Karl Denham

He said: “The Spring Cup was certainly an experience, especially playing with no noise coming from the stands, but I thought as a group we did well against teams who bulked up their rosters with a number of Elite League and World Championship-bound GB players.

“Although we didn't win as many as we would have liked we were always competitive throughout and we will take that into the new season.

“Personally, having missed the entirety of the previous season through injury it was good to get back out onto the ice and get some game time. Playing against some very good players was a big learning curve for me which will only benefit me and the team in the long run.”