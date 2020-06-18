Raiders forward Sylvester is eager to keep contributing after re-signing for new term

Jake Sylvester opened the scoring for Raiders against Peterborough (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have agreed to bring forward Jake Sylvester back for a fourth consecutive season ahead of the eagerly awaited 2020/21 campaign.

Jake Sylvester is all smiles after one of his goals at Basingstoke (pic John Scott) Jake Sylvester is all smiles after one of his goals at Basingstoke (pic John Scott)

The 22-year-old picked up 49 points for Sean Easton’s men in the inaugural National League season – and now has 131 (76 goals, 55 assists) in 134 games.

And he hopes to continue contributing for the club, having also revealed the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre now feels like home to him.

“I’m pleased to be back and I definitely feel at home here now. The rink is a second home during the season and we are lucky it’s a new and well looked after facility,” Sylvester said.

“I’m definitely looking to keep contributing the way I have the last few seasons, but I also want to push myself and aim to be more productive this year.”

The former Chelmsford Chieftains winger is the 10th summer signing for the Raiders and joins Erik Piatak, Aaron Connolly, Brandon Ayliffe, Harry Gulliver, JJ Pitchley, Jack Cooper, Dan Scott, Sean Barry and Ethan James on the roster.

“The team looks good with the new addition of Harry, I think he will fit in nicely and knowing most of us from juniors will make it easier,” he added.

The youngster also believes the Raiders could have surprised teams in the play-offs last season, before the campaign was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, and explained how he has coped with lockdown.

He said: “The season ended in an unusual way and I think we definitely would’ve surprised a few teams after picking up some consistency at the end. As a team we need to be looking to carry that onto the new season and hit the ground running.

“Lockdown hasn’t been as hard on me because I’ve worked throughout, but losing weekends was tough after hockey finished. Recently, as we’re now allowed, I’ve been playing golf every week.”

Some of the squad would have been back on the ice preparing for the new season, or maintaining their fitness, but haven’t been able to do so with the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre currently closed.

“Some of the boys skate in the summer and I think as we haven’t been able to do that we will be looking forward to that first skate and can start brushing away the cobwebs,” said Sylvester.