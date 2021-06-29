Raiders forward Sylvester hopes they can build on Spring Cup experiences

Published: 7:00 PM June 29, 2021

Forward Jake Sylvester is hoping Raiders can carry their NIHL Spring Cup experience into the 2021/22 season after agreeing to return for the new campaign.

Head coach Sean Easton and his side came up against Sheffield Steeldogs, Telford Tigers, Swindon Wildcats and Bees IHC earlier this year, who all bolstered their rosters with Elite League players for the 12-game mini series.

And 23-year-old Sylvester, despite missing half of the games through injury, feels they learnt a lot as a team during those games.

“I’m looking forward to a ‘normal’ season and getting some fans back into the stands, I think we learned a lot during the Spring Cup and can carry it into the new season," he said.

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester in action during the NIHL Spring Cup - Credit: John Scott

“I think we are all working to be as competitive as ever and hope to be challenging the top teams in the play-offs come the end of the season.”

This will be Sylvester’s fourth season at the Romford-based club and the team has remained fairly similar during that time frame which the youngster feels should help them as they look to start pushing on.

“We have a core of players that have been together a few years that will hopefully help, as we know what we’re going to get from certain players and how they play and I think it helps reading the game and adapting in a fast environment," he added.

“We need to take advantage of it early in the season and hit the first game in full stride.”

Sylvester netted 27 times and picked up a further 20 assists for a total of 47 points during the 2019/20 season which was cut short just prior to the play-offs due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

He then featured six times in the 12-game NIHL Spring Cup mini series where he notched one goal and one assist for two points.

The winger will now be hoping to put up big numbers once the action returns in September as head coach Easton continues to build his squad for the 2021/22 season.