Raiders defenceman Dan Scott excited for fans to be back next season

Published: 7:00 PM June 22, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Dan Scott is already excited for the first game back with fans after re-signing ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old is back for what should be his fourth season in the gold and blue after playing in the NIHL Spring Cup last term in place of a full season due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It will be great to get fans back in the building, when we played Leeds at Coventry, and it was in front of an empty crowd and it was so bad, but now that is just normal and people are used to that,” Scott admitted.

“I feel like that first game back in front of fans is going to be unbelievable and hopefully to be able to continue that throughout the year will be special for the fans and for the players.”

Raiders boast one of the younger teams in the National League and the assistant captain is now one of the more experienced but insists he is still learning the game as well.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s tough as I don’t see myself as an older person, but I know I am getting older now. I am still learning and there could be a 20-year-old d-man that comes in and he might do something different to me and I would like to always learn and adapt," he added.

Raiders defenceman Dan Scott in action during the NIHL Spring Cup - Credit: John Scott

“If I can pass on any of my knowledge to people then that’s great and I'm more than happy to share that with anyone or if they want to watch the way I play.

“There is always different types of players and you can pick up anything. Even from a forward’s game. If I was to watch the way you (Jacob Ranson) play and battle for every puck, you can’t teach that, and you have to be willing to do stuff like that.

“If anyone wants to pick anything from my game, that’s great and I’ll try to always be upbeat, and bring positivity to the rink every week.”

Scott also feels the 12-game Spring Cup series will stand them in good stead come the new season.

“From the Spring Cup, granted we didn’t win it, but we’ve kept the young team from that and we can hopefully build on that," he said.

“You’re competing each week against guys that some guys on our team wouldn’t have even dreamt of playing against.

“If you'd said 'next year you’ll be playing against top-end Brits from the league above and some of the imports classed as dual-nationals that were also playing (for Great Britain)' you would've bitten someone’s hand off to have a go at it.

“Some of the games were a little bit of a blow out, but a lot were also very close, so it goes to show that you’re not that far off.”