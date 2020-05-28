Experienced defenceman Scott agrees return for a third season with Raiders

Raiders defenceman Dan Scott (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the return of experienced defenceman Dan Scott as their seventh summer signing ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders defenceman Dan Scott in action against Swindon Wildcats (Pic: John Scott) Raiders defenceman Dan Scott in action against Swindon Wildcats (Pic: John Scott)

The 28-year-old will be back for a third consecutive campaign in the gold and blue after enjoying his first two terms at the Romford club.

And he has already hinted at hopefully plenty more years to come as he praised the club’s current set-up at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Romford so far, I mean it’s not actually even that far from me anyway, so it feels right,” Scott said.

“I still want to play at this level, I can still juggle work and play hockey at the same time, but everything from the boys to the coach, owners, and the fans is good.

Raiders defenceman Dan Scott on the puck (pic John Scott) Raiders defenceman Dan Scott on the puck (pic John Scott)

“It’s a good club, I’ve enjoyed the last two years at the club, and hopefully many more years to come.”

The former Basingstoke Bison blueliner also feels if the Raiders can continue on from how they finished the last campaign, then they could have a good season next time round.

“We were actually in really good form, if you looked at the form table, we were right up there come the end of the year so hopefully we can continue on at the start of this season and then you give yourself a good chance,” he said.

“The world is your oyster if you start well, I don’t know how other teams are recruiting at the moment and I don’t know when the season is going to start, but if we can find that form we had at the end of the season then we’re in for a good year.”

Raiders defenceman Dan Scott celebrates the win over Hull with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott) Raiders defenceman Dan Scott celebrates the win over Hull with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

You may also want to watch:

Scott knows it will be tougher to prepare for the 2020-21 National League season due to the coronavirus pandemic closing gyms and restricting players summer ice time.

But he is trying his best to remain in the best shape possible for when the season does start, whenever that may be.

“It’s a little bit different with regards to me personally as I’m not going to a gym, but I’m trying the most I can at home to keep myself in shape, everyone is in the same boat unless they’ve got themselves a home gym,” he said.

“Everyone unfortunately is in a boat where they’ve got to try getting by at home and prepare themselves as best as they can at home.

“It’s not ideal, so we could see a few sluggish players come the start of the year.”

The former Telford Tigers man has been back at work for quite some time and admitted it helps the day go by quicker as prior to that he was sitting around a lot during the lockdown.

“I’m starting to get back into a routine, obviously during the main part of lockdown it was sit at home really, do a few workouts throughout the week and then you’re kind of twiddling your thumbs,” he added.

“Now I’ve got a bit of normality back, so it’s nice and makes the days go a little bit quicker.”

Scott joins Aaron Connolly, Erik Piatak, Brandon Ayliffe, Harry Gulliver, Jack Cooper and Ethan James on the Raiders roster being assembled by head coach Sean Easton, adding: “Obviously they announced all the guys that won awards and they all deserved them, so it’s great to have got all of the guys back.

“Ethan was massive last year once he came in, he really helped us out, and Harry has come out with us a couple of times in previous summers and he looks good.

“We’ve got a good core of guys already and I’m sure there will be more to come to add to the quality and depth of the team. I have no idea of the team Sean is signing or putting together, but I’m sure we’ll have a good team.”