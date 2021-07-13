Callum Wells hopes Spring Cup experience will help Raiders as a team

Published: 7:00 PM July 13, 2021

Defenceman Callum Wells hopes the NIHL Spring Cup experience will help the Everyone Active Raiders be prepared for the upcoming season after re-signing for the club.

The 23-year-old impressed during the 12-games mini series, picking up three goals and one assist from the blue line, as they came up against plenty of Elite League and Great Britain players who were allowed to ice in preparation for the World Championships.

The former Romford junior knows they have to be ready to play every single match in the National League as every team has talent.

“I think we are ready for this season, Sean Easton has made a few great signings, which is going to help us out,” Wells said.

“I feel the Spring Cup helped us gel together and we were playing some really good hockey so hopefully that is going to roll into the 21/22 season.

Raiders defenceman Callum Wells in action during the NIHL Spring Cup - Credit: John Scott

“Every team we play are very talented, so we need to be prepared for every team this season.”

Wells is excited to see fans return when they do get back on the ice, after playing the Spring Cup behind closed doors.

“100 per cent. I don’t want to wish my life away, but I really am looking forward to the season starting and having our fantastic fans back in the Sapphire," he added.

“It was really strange without them being there and not hearing any cheering during the games.

“It was really good to get out and play some games, it seemed as though we hadn’t played for years.

“It was great to see the boys as well. During the season we spend so much time with each other it was strange not seeing them for such a long time.”

The defenceman also works as a personal trainer which means he has been in and out of work during the pandemic due to restrictions meaning gyms have been shut on many occasions.

“It was a struggle, luckily the majority of my clients were happy with online sessions and over the park sessions, so that really helped out," he said.

“We have a small gym in our house as well so every day I was training and keeping on top of my own fitness.

“There are always obstacles in life and it’s never going to be easy so you just have to find ways around them.”