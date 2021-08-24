Raiders bring back Czech forward Lukas Sladkovsky

Published: 7:00 PM August 24, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the signing of Czech forward Lukas Sladkovsky to complete their import quota for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

The 25-year-old will return for his second season in the gold and blue, having iced during the 2019/20 season, before it was cut short due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The former Sparta Praha junior made 49 appearances, netting 22 goals and 28 assists for 50 points.

Lukas Sladkovsky celebrates a goal for Raiders (pic John Scott) - Credit: Archant

He was, however, unable to feature in the NIHL Spring Cup for the Raiders due to being back home in the Czech Republic with the 2020/21 season never fulfilling it’s full extent.

"I want to say that I'm happy the Raiders organisation offered me to come back to play and re-sign for another season and play in front of the best fans in the league," Sladkovsky said.

"I'm excited to be back on the ice soon. I can't wait to see all the boys in the locker room also with a couple new faces and hopefully we will have a long season going through the play-offs this year."

Sladkovsky has previously played in the Czech Republic, Germany, America and also Canada while also appearing twice for HC Pribram in Czech 3 last season during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

"I've been training almost every day since our government allowed people to go back to the gym and other sports facilities," he added.

"I was working hard to be in the best shape I could and be ready for this upcoming season.

"The only league in Czech that's been played and finished was the Czech extra league. No fans were allowed to the games and rules were very strict.

"Other leagues have been played as well, but they didn't finish because of how many Covid cases we've had at the beginning of the year in the Czech Republic."

Sladkovsky joins forwards Erik Piatak, Aaron Connolly, Brandon Ayliffe, Rio Grinell-Parke, Jake Sylvester, Jacob Ranson, Ollie Baldock, JJ Pitchley and Tommy Huggett on the roster.

Netminders Ethan James and Brad Windebank as well as defenceman Dan Scott, Callum Wells, Tom Relf, Sean Barry, Jack Cooper and Callum Burnett are also signed up ahead of the opening weekend on September 4-5.