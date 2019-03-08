Raiders re-sign duo Connolly and Scott

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly carries the puck up ice (Pic: Kev Lamb) © Lambpix

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the re-signings of captain Aaron Connolly and defenceman Daniel Scott ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season.

Raiders defenceman Dan Scott in action (Pic: John Scott) Raiders defenceman Dan Scott in action (Pic: John Scott)

The duo will return for their second season at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre-based club after impressing in their first campaign at the club.

The 25-year-old Connolly made 47 appearances last term, netting 25 times and playing a part in 31 other goals, for a total points tally of 56 points.

And the former Basingstoke Bison man is ‘honoured’ to return to the club.

“It’s an honour to be back for another year and I can’t wait to play for the gold and blue fans again,” Connolly said.

Raiders Aaron Connolly and Dan Scott battle for the puck with Invicta's Cameron Bartlett (Pic: John Scott) Raiders Aaron Connolly and Dan Scott battle for the puck with Invicta's Cameron Bartlett (Pic: John Scott)

“It’s certainly exciting times in Romford. This club is moving in the right direction and the success will come.

“The work is already being put in to make sure we’re better on and off the ice next season.”

Raiders will be taking place in a new National League including new opponents like Hull Pirates, Sheffield Steeldogs, Telford Tigers, and a new Leeds team.

“The club steps into a new league this year, which for everyone will be a bit of the unknown, however one thing for sure is that this is going to be a much improved league.

“We as a team will have to be putting a lot more work in this summer to make sure we’re ready to go come the first puck drop in pre-season.

“I can assure you that the boys are already working on this and we all know we’re in safe hands off the ice too.

“For the fans, I hope you all enjoy your summer and give your voices a much needed rest as we will need you again come September.”

Head coach Sean Easton has also moved to bring back former Bison defenceman Scott - after making 45 appearances last term, picking up 10 goals and 24 assists, for a total of 34 points.

“Obviously I’m excited to be back with the Raiders for the new season and the new challenge,” the 26-year-old said.

“Last year didn’t go quite the way we planned but I feel the club is definitely moving in the right direction.

“The new league structure is definitely going to be a challenging one as the teams involved are all good teams, but I believe Sean will put together a team more than capable of competing with the top teams, if not challenging for trophies.

“I’m sure the fans are going to enjoy seeing some new teams at the Sapphire next season, so make sure we keep the place rocking and make it an intimidating place to play.”