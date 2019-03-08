Search

Forward Ranson insisted it was not good enough as Raiders suffered two defeats

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 14 October 2019

Raiders forward Jacob Ranson looks to clear the puck against Leeds Chiefs (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jacob Ranson insisted they were not good enough as they failed to pick up any points at the weekend, after two big scalps a week earlier.

Raiders Jacob Ranson looks to finish a hit on Leeds Chiefs forward Radek Meidl (Pic: John Scott)Raiders Jacob Ranson looks to finish a hit on Leeds Chiefs forward Radek Meidl (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders were beaten 4-2 by Basingstoke Bison on Saturday and suffered a 4-0 defeat to newly-formed Leeds Chiefs on home ice the following night.

And the recent recruit felt poor work rate and lack of desire cost them dearly in the two clashes, where they should have been looking to improve their points tally.

"It wasn't good enough, it's that simple. We didn't want the puck as much as both sides and they got the points because of that," the 24-year-old said.

"Saturday we started ok, but silly penalties and a poor third period cost us, we gave away three powerplay goals in the final period.

"We have got to stop taking selfish penalties if we want to be more consistent in picking up points this season."

Raiders led 2-1 at Basingstoke heading into the final period thanks to goals from Blahoslav Novak and Ollie Baldock.

But the hosts then answered with power play goals from Ryan Sutton, Tom Ralph, and Adam Jones in the third session to nab the two points.

The bad form continued the next night as Raiders were brushed aside by Sam Zajac's Chiefs squad at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, as the visitors picked up their first-ever win in the National League.

A hat-trick from Adam Barnes and a solo effort from James Archer sealed the win while young shot-stopper Sam Gospel made 26 saves to shut out Raiderst.

"The only way I can describe Sunday's loss is that it wasn't a Raiders performance at all," added Ranson.

"I've grown up watching this team and played on it in the past; one thing that has always been guaranteed is hard work and making the team hard to play against.

"We didn't have that one bit and let Leeds walk through us or around us with ease. We didn't press them either despite that working so well the weekend before, it was unacceptable and we all must look in the mirror this week.

"It's going to take hard work to get points in this league and the old cliché is hard work costs nothing, so can be achieved by anyone.

"Take nothing away from Leeds, though, they came with a game-plan, outworked us and executed what was asked of them."

