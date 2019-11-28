Search

Raiders forward Ranson eager to build on recent form

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 November 2019

Jacob Ranson celebrates his goal against Telford (pic Kev Lamb)

Jacob Ranson celebrates his goal against Telford (pic Kev Lamb)

© Lambpix

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jacob Ranson is eager to continue building on their recent form as they take on Basingstoke Bison and Peterborough Phantoms.

Sean Easton's men make the trip to Basingstoke on Saturday as they look to get avenge a penalty shoot-out loss in their last meeting, before hosting Peterborough at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm).

They head into the weekend on the back of taking six points from a possible eight in their last four fixtures - having beaten leaders Telford Tigers and Milton Keynes Lightning, while losing to Bison and Tigers in shoot-outs.

"We must now continue building on this platform we've created for ourselves. We know we can beat anyone, we've proved it, but it's time to build on it and climb up the table," said the 24-year-old Ranson.

"We've played as a unit the last two weekends and it has paid off, so we must not get away from that as we head into another tough weekend."

Former Romford junior Ranson feels they need to get one over Bison after losing two of their three meetings so far this campaign.

He said: "It's a big game for us, we've had some really good games with Basingstoke, but they're a team in and around us in the table so we need to start clawing points back on them.

"They're organised, well-drilled and have a noisy set of fans, so we know it won't be easy."

And Ranson is desperate to put in a better performance against Slava Koulikov's Phantoms after suffering a 6-1 loss at home and a heavy 10-1 defeat away so far this term.

"Peterborough are the only team that has really blown us away and seem to have our number," he said.

"We know what they're about. They've played the same way for years and we must really knuckle down and get one back on them.

"After the previous two results everyone should be up for it and desperate for revenge."

