Raiders hopeful Hill heading off to Detroit to state a case

Young Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders forward Ewan Hill has opted to venture across the pond and play for the Motor City Hockey Club next season – providing the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t prevent him making the switch.

The 17-year-old Hill has been an integral part of the team for the last two seasons and featured for the senior Raiders team once already.

But now the Great Britain under-18 international wants to try and take his game to the next level by moving to Detroit and playing in the USPHL Premier.

“My mindset is on working hard and dedicating everything to my hockey, aiming to go far in my career and start fresh in another league, country and level of hockey,” Hill said.

“I’m looking forward to playing with new players and challenging myself more and playing hockey at the level of my age.

“I’m going to be going with an open mind and to learn and take everything in from the team and the league as a whole.

“I’m really excited to start something new and to be playing in a different hockey system where the majority of the league are aiming for the same goal as me and that is to succeed.

“I think it will improve me as a player, living with my team-mates and not my family will be exciting, as well as meeting new players and experiencing something new.

“I do believe it will improve my game, mentally and physically, and just having the opportunity to play in a different league and set-up can only be a positive for my future career and game.”

However, Hill did reveal it was a tough decision to leave his hometown club after two impressive campaigns.

“It was a very tough decision as Romford is my home and I enjoyed playing with Raiders 2 and training with the guys in the Raiders, but as a 17-year-old this is too good of an opportunity to turn down,” Hill admitted.

“I am going to miss playing at Romford, as well as not having Ben Pitchley and Sean Easton there to guide and motivate me when things have been tough with my injuries and knock backs.

“I would like to thank Ben for giving me the opportunities he’s had with the Raiders 2 team and the same for Sean with the national team.

“I’d also like to thank my mum and dad for all the support over the years and travelling with me and driving me around the country to do well.”